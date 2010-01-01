Latest News Editor's Choice


Tshabangu now a Senator

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)'s interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu has wormed his way into Senate as one of the CCC Proportional Representatives after recalling several opposition legislators for failing to follow the party line.

In a Government Gazette published Friday, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson confirmed the development.

Meanwhile, the notice also announced the replacement of five CCC proportional representatives in the National Assembly.

