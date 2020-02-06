Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Deputy PG implicated in gold mine scandal

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE'S acting deputy prosecutor-general, Michael Reza, is facing allegations of "conspiracy" and "sabotage" in connection with disputed gold claims in Bindura, documents obtained by Truth Diggers show.

Truth Diggers is Alpha Media Holdings' investigative unit.

Blackgate Investments, a company embroiled in a 15-year battle to regain gold claims, has accused Reza of colluding with a rival company, Ran Mine and G&P Industries, to undermine their efforts.

Reza, the firm alleged in papers filed with the police last month, worked with Ran Mine and G&P Industries to ‘prejudice' it of the claims, known as Kimberly 18, 19, 20 and 21, situated at Ran Mine in Bindura.

Two of the claims were awarded to Ran Mine and G&P Industries in 2021.

Reza's alleged involvement in the dispute escalated when he allegedly dropped criminal charges reported over a year by Blackgate against Jack Murehwa, a director at Ran Mine.

Blackgate director Angeline Munyeza claimed that Reza's decision was allegedly based on a ‘fake' letter from the former permanent secretary in the Ministry of Mines, Professor Francis Gudyanga, which granted authority to Ran Mine.

However, during a dispute resolution committee meeting in February 2020, the same letter was disowned by Gudyanga.

"Mr Reza in his letter states that the former permanent secretary (in the Ministry of Mines) Prof F. P. Gudyanga unequivocally grants Ran Mines authority to proceed and work on the disputed claims and yet during the dispute committee meeting held on the 6th of February 2020, the same letter was disowned by the dispute committee," Munyeza said in a letter, which forms part of the police dockets.

"The dispute between Blackgate and Ran Mines and G&P Industries is awaiting judgment in the High Court (HC 6425/21), therefore, meaning the case hasn't been resolved yet."

The letter was also copied to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), where Reza is a senior official.

The allegations against Reza are contained in several documents filed by Blackgate to the police against individuals, including former mines minister Winston Chitando.

Chitando last week refused to comment, saying the matter was still before the courts.

Blackgate's director alleged that: "It is through our own private investigations that we have unearthed this glaring evidence and established that there are certain individuals within the police force that are working in unison with Mr Winston Chitando, Mr Jackson Peterson Murehwa, and Mr Michael Reza to sabotage our case".

She said during a meeting convened by the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development in 2020 to resolve the dispute, Murehwa produced a letter that was allegedly written by Gudyanga, which stated that the gold claims belonged to Ran Mines.

However, Gudyanga, in a sworn affidavit, denied writing the letter, pointing out inconsistencies in the signatures and asserting that the letter did not originate from the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development.

"The undersigned do hereby take an oath and state as follows; I was the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development from September 2013 to May 2017," Gudyanga said.

"There was a letter, which was purported to have been written/generated by me dated November 2013 (the date is not clear on the letter), directed to Messrs Atherstone and Cook in the matter between Blackgate Investments (Private) Limited vs. Mines (Private) Limited, G&P Industries (Private) Limited. I wish to state that I am neither the author nor generator of the letter dated November 2013 directed to Messrs Atherstone and Cook and my reasons are as follows; the signature on the letter is not mine. although it looks like mine, l did not sign that letter, the letter does not bear both my initials as I am addressed as Prof f.P Gudyanga," he said in his affidavit.

In a docket filed under case number (Cr 1158/10/23), Blackgate re-opened its criminal case against Murehwa and other ran Mine directors.

"The evidence from (a government official), who stated that F.P. Gudyanga is the one, who authored the document and appended his signature, is blatantly misleading to the courts as this evidence was used by the head of prosecution Mr Michael reza to decline prosecution on Jackson Murehwa Cr822/01/22 and this resulted in prejudice to our mining rights. Therefore, the accused acted unlawfully," the affidavit reads.

Last week the NPA, and ran Mine and G&P Industries' legal counsel said they could not comment on the matter, saying it was subjudice.

"We cannot comment on an issue that is being investigated. We do not have the docket or full information about allegations and the extent of them," Angeline Munyeriwa, spokesperson at the NPA, said, when asked about the case and allegations against Reza.

"So, until the docket is presented to the NPA and citing the involvement of PG (prosecutor general), we cannot comment until it is submitted to us."

However, investigations show that the NPA received the dockets on January 24.

Chris Mhike, the legal counsel for ran Mine and G&P Industries directors, also said last week: "as you are fully aware, commenting on cases that are subjudice is improper and unethical. accordingly we are unable to render any factual or legal remarks on the matter at this stage."

The Zimbabwe republic Police confirmed receiving the complaints but stated that they were still under review.

In a letter addressed to the ZrP, Pfungwa Kunaka, the current Mines and Mining Development permanent secretary, said the letter, which was purportedly signed by Gudyanga, "does not appear to have come from the ministry".

"This office acknowledges that the letter said to have been produced by Jackson Murehwa from our Ministry and signed on the 25th of November 2013 by the then permanent secretary professor f.P. Gudyanga does not appear to have originated from this Ministry.

"The Ministry did not have the letter in its file. beyond that, records do not show that any specific use of the letter was applied to resolving the dispute referenced above," said Kunaka.

His letter is part of documents submitted to the police.


Source - the independent
More on: #Implicated, #Scandal

Comments


Must Read

CCC in uncertain waters

4 hrs ago | 832 Views

Lack of strategy in Zimbabwe opposition politics

4 hrs ago | 257 Views

TelOne mulls decommissioning copper cable infrastructure

4 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwe licences US$9,7 billion investments

4 hrs ago | 153 Views

Gold panning threatens Inyankuni pipeline

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

Tshabangu now a Senator

5 hrs ago | 1900 Views

Chamisa gets backing from veteran activists

5 hrs ago | 914 Views

Teachers shun Sizalendaba School

5 hrs ago | 208 Views

St Faith High School Priest shows off punching skills

5 hrs ago | 507 Views

National Sports Stadium to be ready for next Warriors home matches

5 hrs ago | 221 Views

GMB contradicts government on grain supplies

6 hrs ago | 315 Views

Edd Branson defies rivals in West Africa's oil battles

6 hrs ago | 236 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono, Promise Mkwananzi TWAR continues

7 hrs ago | 889 Views

Malema compares SA's judicary to the 'capture' Zimbabwe one

7 hrs ago | 566 Views

Mnangagwa linked chief bans media from Zimbabwe genocide hearings

7 hrs ago | 360 Views

Geoff Nyarota to launch his fourth book

7 hrs ago | 204 Views

Chivayo being investigated by ZACC

7 hrs ago | 1104 Views

Sikhala says his enemies planning to assassinate him

7 hrs ago | 433 Views

Zanu-PF blasts EU for extending sanctions on Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 181 Views

Daft Charumbira in Gukurahundi storm

7 hrs ago | 377 Views

School head hires thugs, cause chaos

7 hrs ago | 301 Views

Sikhala launches his movement

7 hrs ago | 635 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from AfDB's US$40m Mozambique facility

7 hrs ago | 75 Views

Mnangagwa exempts 21 entities from scrutiny

7 hrs ago | 251 Views

Zimbabwe economy edges towards full dollarisation

7 hrs ago | 269 Views

CCC MP hails abolition of death penalty

7 hrs ago | 92 Views

Police probe viral video, 1 arrested

7 hrs ago | 250 Views

Miners4ED assists members to expand operations

7 hrs ago | 29 Views

Bulawayo City Council not going back on decongesting CBD

7 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zimbabwe police crack down on marshals, touts

7 hrs ago | 155 Views

Malayitsha jailed 42 years

7 hrs ago | 280 Views

Mnangagwa's govt orders illegal settlers off State land

7 hrs ago | 220 Views

4 deputy ministers sworn in

7 hrs ago | 98 Views

Driver left for dead in pirate taxi turf wars

7 hrs ago | 211 Views

Woman bashes hubby for coming home late

7 hrs ago | 219 Views

Robbers surrender loot after bees 'apprehend' them

7 hrs ago | 540 Views

Man impregnates brother's wife and threatens to axe him to death

7 hrs ago | 260 Views

Johnfat Sibanda pummels Tavengwa Zidya

7 hrs ago | 133 Views

Gory 'suicide' at Bulawayo lodge

7 hrs ago | 289 Views

Sticky fingers accountant nicks 160 000 Pula

7 hrs ago | 141 Views

Cellphone thief bashed to death by three friends

16 hrs ago | 756 Views

Zimbabwe: Cabinet's move to abolish death penalty marks progress

16 hrs ago | 155 Views

Kamambo blames legal nightmares on Chiyangwa

18 hrs ago | 699 Views

Sikhala dumps CCC

18 hrs ago | 2772 Views

Madagascar urged to abolish castration law

20 hrs ago | 816 Views

Motorist granted bail for assaulting TTI marshal

20 hrs ago | 538 Views

Armed robbers get away with US$9,000

20 hrs ago | 866 Views

Gukurahundi disturbances not genocide, claims Charumbira

20 hrs ago | 598 Views

Chiwenga assumes Presidential office

20 hrs ago | 1999 Views