Man dies in a crocodile infested river

by Simbarashe Sithole
36 mins ago
The love of donkeys took away the life of 22-year-old Mbire man last week.


Zivaishe Masarirofa slipped into the crocodile infested, flooded Dande River and drowned while  trying to control his donkeys that were going berserk.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed  the case.

I can confirm a sudden death case in Mbire where a man drowned after trying to control his donkeys along Dande river," Mundembe  said.

The donkeys were pulling a scotch cart along a path parallel to the river, from Mushumbi growth point going north.

On board the cart was the now deceased and his cousin Wishmore Masarirofa (30) and  Knowledge Mugandu (24).

It is further alleged that the  donkeys suddenly went berserk and sped towards the river. Zivaishe jumped off to try and control them but, he unfortunately slipped into a steep slope and fell into the flooded Dande River.

The donkeys stopped meters away after being obstructed by trees.Wishmore and Mugandu looked for Zivaishe but could not locate him until the following morning when he was found 30 meters downstream from where he fell.He had head injuries but no foul play was suspected.

Inspector Mundembe said police all scotch carts must have a leading person.

"All scotch-carts must have a person leading them, holding the reins and abiding to this safety measure, life is precious. Travel at a safe speed during the day, animal behavior is unpredictable," he said.

Source - Byo24News

