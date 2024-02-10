Minister Richard Moyo in hot soup over Sharona-gate land scandal

News / National

by Nkululeko Nkomo

Shocking details have emerged regarding how land receipients at Sharona farm paid kick backs of upto $25 000 for land at the Sharona farm. The Minister of State for Matebeleland North, Richard Moyo, stands accused of being the recepient of these kickbacks. Several witnesses have come forward, providing evidence that the minister was charging exorbitant amounts for land parcels, while allegedly exploiting his influence in the lands committee to expedite the processing of offer letters.

According to witnesses who wish to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals, the Minister was allegedly selling 35-hectare pieces of land at a minimum price of $10,000 USD. These substantial amounts were reportedly demanded by Moyo himself, who was said to be using his position for personal financial gain.

Documents obtained by this reporter have revealed the existence of numerous offer letters that were sent to authorities as exhibits. These letters serve as evidence of the alleged corruption and suggest a well-orchestrated scheme by the Minister and his associates.

The scandal has taken on further significance, as several members of the lands committee and local councillors have stepped forward to provide testimonies against the powerful Minister. Their accounts paint a disturbing picture of a flagrant abuse of power within the committee, which implicates a wider network of individuals working in collusion.

The implicated Minister, Richard Moyo, has so far remained tight-lipped about the allegations. Despite attempts to reach out for comment, his spokesperson has yet to respond to our requests.

Local activists and opposition leaders are calling for a thorough investigation into the matter, demanding the government take immediate action to address the corruption allegations. They argue that these serious accusations undermine public trust in the government and tarnish the reputation of those in positions of authority.

The scandal has already sparked public outrage and has the potential to have far-reaching consequences for Moyo's political career, as well as for the reputation of the ruling party. Many citizens are demanding accountability and justice, urging the government to take swift and decisive action against this alleged misuse of power.