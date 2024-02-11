Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mutodi pushes Zimbabwe MPs' visit to US to lobby sanctions removal

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Bikita South legislator Energy Mutodi has moved a motion asking the house to put together a team of MPs whose task shall be to visit Washington to physically lobby the US Congress to remove sanctions imposed on the country over two decades ago.

The US sanctions, operationalised through enactment of the controversial Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (ZIDERA) back in 2001, were imposed on the back of rampant rights abuses and poll fraud under late former President Robert Mugabe's government.

The measures include a travel ban on targeted Zimbabwean authorities who include some command elements within the country's security services, coupled with a trade embargo between US and local firms.

They have remained in force since the time despite persistent calls by the Zimbabwean government helped by its African allies to scrap them unconditionally.

Supporting his motion in parliament on Thursday, Mutodi said a high-powered delegation comprising legislators would put weight behind the call for sanctions removal.

"Now, therefore, resolves that, a delegation from Zimbabwe Parliament be sent to the United States of America to present a briefing paper to the President of the United States of America and Congress requesting their administration to expeditiously and unconditionally repeal ZIDERA which has caused so much suffering to ordinary citizens of our country;

"The delegation engages the United States of America Congress to lift the unwarranted and illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe; Zimbabwe presents its case to the United Nations by the end

of December, 2024 so that these illegal sanctions imposed on our country are unconditionally lifted once and for all; and The United States of America Government to engage with the Zimbabwean government on terms that promote mutual benefit through economic and political cooperation, put and agreed to.

"I have no doubt that the presence of the high-powered delegation from the parliament of Zimbabwe will be of great impact as it will allow the inauguration or commencement of effective engagement between the Parliament of Zimbabwe and Congress," said Mutodi.

He urged parliament to expeditiously select members to form the delegation to Washington.

"Those selected will have the passion and the capacity to persuade the United States of America Congress to help the people of Zimbabwe by unconditionally removing the cohesive and restrictive measures spelt out in ZIDERA," Mutodi said.

The Zimbabwean government continues to blame the country's economic woes on sanctions imposed by the US and its European allies.

Authorities claim the sanctions have caused Zimbabwe over US$100 billion in terms of economic losses since they were imposed.

The US government has however set conditions for Zimbabwe to comply with before the measures can be scrapped.

They include poll reforms by the Emmerson Mnangagwa government and a stop to the persecution of political opponents.

Source - zimlive

Must Read

Zimbabwe gets more free fertilizer from Russia

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe's economy grew faster than South Africa's since the ANC took over

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Family dismisses police account of armed robbery suspect's killing

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Church sets inaugural food security indaba

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Jonathan Moyo warns CCC MPs who intend to resign en masse

2 hrs ago | 643 Views

JZ Moyo's son laments Zimbabwe govt 'betrayal'

2 hrs ago | 309 Views

Bulawayo targets private companies for tar-making plant

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Nkomo fumes over PVO Bill

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Court defers ruling on Sikhala

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Police 'ignores' wanted Zanu-PF activists

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

CCC Bulawayo councillors disregard recall, attend Chamisa event

3 hrs ago | 438 Views

Coltart demands action on sewers

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zapu leader calls out Charumbira's Gukurahundi genocide denial

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Mnangagwa's gamble faces legal hurdles

3 hrs ago | 322 Views

Zanu-PF has no two-thirds majority

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zanu-PF MPs shower praises on Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zanu-PF legislators glorify Zec

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Curious case of Sikhala's conviction

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe rural teachers declare poverty, strike

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Tshabangu inflicted damage

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

CBZ opens Johannesburg office

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Nelson Chamisa's CCC resignation

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

How Mzila's family suffered during Gukurahundi genocide

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Mtukudzi tried to avoid Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Excited by the killings: How The Chronicle covered the Gukurahundi genocide

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Traders reject Zimdollar

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

'Two-thirds majority won't be abused'

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Top Zimbabwe army generals fired over housing corruption

3 hrs ago | 287 Views

Matebeleland demands truth on Gukurahundi not this Mnangagwa charade

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Money fuels CCC brutal infighting

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

MASVINGO LAND EVICTIONS: Ibhetshu likaZulu steps in

4 hrs ago | 341 Views

FULL TEXT: Ibhetshu likaZulu statement on Gukurahundi healing process

5 hrs ago | 219 Views

The ambiguous essence of Valentine's day

5 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zimbabwe to use gold to back its currency

5 hrs ago | 1119 Views

Minister Richard Moyo in hot soup over Sharona-gate land scandal

6 hrs ago | 881 Views

Beitbridge 'thieving' cops on the run

6 hrs ago | 408 Views

Zimbabwe HIV prevention and accountability report launched

6 hrs ago | 147 Views

UK High Court order rattles Zimbabwe govt

7 hrs ago | 1219 Views

Masisi allays fears over Zimbabwe IDs usage at border posts

7 hrs ago | 736 Views

Zimsec announces 2024 exam fees

7 hrs ago | 583 Views

Zimbabweans vote for personalities

7 hrs ago | 249 Views

Chamisa's 'blue ocean movement' picks up pace

7 hrs ago | 1245 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in UAE

8 hrs ago | 247 Views

An open letter to Nero

18 hrs ago | 1795 Views

Fighting cholera begins with you

18 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe can kiss salvation goodbye!

18 hrs ago | 872 Views

Will stand by Biti, Welshman Ncube

18 hrs ago | 2604 Views

Chamisa Praise and Worship' political circus

20 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Tshabangu facing the axe

20 hrs ago | 4765 Views