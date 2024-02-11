Latest News Editor's Choice


2 elite schools in soup for withholding exam results

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
TWO Zimbabwean elite schools - Lomagundi College in Chinhoyi and Gateway High School in Harare - have been taken to court for withholding students' results over outstanding fees.

The two affected students respectively sat for O and A-Level Cambridge examinations in November last year but have been denied access to their results.

Through their lawyer Tinashe Chinopfukutwa of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, parents of the affected students are seeking an order to compel the institutions to release the results without further delay.

They contend that the decision to withhold their children's results is a breach of government policy and their right to education enshrined in section 4(1) of the Education Act.

Source - newsday

