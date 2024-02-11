Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ex-deputy minister Karoro trial kicks off

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Former Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development deputy minister Douglas Karoro's trial kicked off at the Harare magistrates' court yesterday.

He is being charged with Grain Marketing Board (GMB) Mushumbi Pools depot assistant manager Lovejoy Ngowe.

GMB regional enterprise risk officer Norman Severa appeared as the state's first witness.

Karoro and Ngowe allegedly mismanaged agricultural inputs under the Presidential Inputs Scheme worth US$43 000 in March last year.

The inputs were meant to benefit farmers in his Mbire constituency.

Severa told the court that trucks which were being used by the pair to carry the consignments were not contracted by GMB which was against the company's procedure.

He told the court that he did not know were the consignments were going adding that they are no records on the beneficiary lists to indicate how they were distributed.

Karoro allegedly collected seed from Ngowe on several occasions using his cars and having the seed marked on the dispatch vouchers as for the needy in the constituency.

The two allegedly converted the inputs to their own use.

Ngowe was allegedly found in possession of maize seed in his house at GMB Mushumbi Pools.

GMB is said to have lost US$18 030 worth of maize seed due to karoro and Ngowe's illicit deals.

It is further alleged that in March 2022, Karoro and Ngowe allegedly met at Mahuwe Shopping Centre in Mushumbi Pools to grab vegetable seed kits.

On March 23, 2022, Karoro allegedly received 5 000 vegetable combo kits comprising seed for rape, onion, Texas Grano and carrots nantes and was supposed to hand them over to GMB Mushumbi depot under the Presidential Inputs Programme.

Karoro and Ngowe allegedly failed to deliver the vegetable combo kits and converted them to their own use with Ngowe reportedly ordering subordinates to enter fraudulent details into the records.

GMB was prejudiced US$25 000 worth of seed due to the alleged misrepresentation.

The matter was deferred to March 11 for continuation.

Source - newsday

Must Read

2 elite schools in soup for withholding exam results

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

Zimbabwe gets more free fertilizer from Russia

5 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zimbabwe's economy grew faster than South Africa's since the ANC took over

5 hrs ago | 461 Views

Mutodi pushes Zimbabwe MPs' visit to US to lobby sanctions removal

5 hrs ago | 239 Views

Family dismisses police account of armed robbery suspect's killing

5 hrs ago | 444 Views

Church sets inaugural food security indaba

5 hrs ago | 95 Views

Jonathan Moyo warns CCC MPs who intend to resign en masse

6 hrs ago | 1422 Views

JZ Moyo's son laments Zimbabwe govt 'betrayal'

6 hrs ago | 538 Views

Bulawayo targets private companies for tar-making plant

6 hrs ago | 122 Views

Nkomo fumes over PVO Bill

6 hrs ago | 121 Views

Court defers ruling on Sikhala

6 hrs ago | 156 Views

Police 'ignores' wanted Zanu-PF activists

6 hrs ago | 120 Views

CCC Bulawayo councillors disregard recall, attend Chamisa event

6 hrs ago | 822 Views

Coltart demands action on sewers

6 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zapu leader calls out Charumbira's Gukurahundi genocide denial

6 hrs ago | 100 Views

Mnangagwa's gamble faces legal hurdles

6 hrs ago | 572 Views

Zanu-PF has no two-thirds majority

6 hrs ago | 299 Views

Zanu-PF MPs shower praises on Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zanu-PF legislators glorify Zec

6 hrs ago | 58 Views

Curious case of Sikhala's conviction

6 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe rural teachers declare poverty, strike

6 hrs ago | 98 Views

Tshabangu inflicted damage

6 hrs ago | 262 Views

CBZ opens Johannesburg office

6 hrs ago | 168 Views

Nelson Chamisa's CCC resignation

6 hrs ago | 183 Views

How Mzila's family suffered during Gukurahundi genocide

7 hrs ago | 154 Views

Mtukudzi tried to avoid Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 135 Views

Excited by the killings: How The Chronicle covered the Gukurahundi genocide

7 hrs ago | 86 Views

Traders reject Zimdollar

7 hrs ago | 93 Views

'Two-thirds majority won't be abused'

7 hrs ago | 63 Views

Top Zimbabwe army generals fired over housing corruption

7 hrs ago | 452 Views

Matebeleland demands truth on Gukurahundi not this Mnangagwa charade

7 hrs ago | 87 Views

Money fuels CCC brutal infighting

7 hrs ago | 181 Views

MASVINGO LAND EVICTIONS: Ibhetshu likaZulu steps in

7 hrs ago | 406 Views

FULL TEXT: Ibhetshu likaZulu statement on Gukurahundi healing process

8 hrs ago | 224 Views

The ambiguous essence of Valentine's day

9 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zimbabwe to use gold to back its currency

9 hrs ago | 1480 Views

Minister Richard Moyo in hot soup over Sharona-gate land scandal

9 hrs ago | 1006 Views

Beitbridge 'thieving' cops on the run

9 hrs ago | 425 Views

Zimbabwe HIV prevention and accountability report launched

10 hrs ago | 155 Views

UK High Court order rattles Zimbabwe govt

10 hrs ago | 1416 Views

Masisi allays fears over Zimbabwe IDs usage at border posts

10 hrs ago | 799 Views

Zimsec announces 2024 exam fees

11 hrs ago | 615 Views

Zimbabweans vote for personalities

11 hrs ago | 251 Views

Chamisa's 'blue ocean movement' picks up pace

11 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in UAE

11 hrs ago | 254 Views

An open letter to Nero

22 hrs ago | 1815 Views

Fighting cholera begins with you

22 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe can kiss salvation goodbye!

22 hrs ago | 912 Views

Will stand by Biti, Welshman Ncube

22 hrs ago | 2704 Views