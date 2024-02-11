Zimbabwe Prisons warns over fake recruitment message

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service has warned people of a fake message circulating on social media platforms that it is recruiting officers.In a statement, ZPCS national public relations officer Chief Superintendent Meya Khanyezi, said the message was false and misleading."Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) brings to your attention a matter of utmost importance regarding a fake recruitment message that has been circulating recently," she said. "We want to assure you that the information contained in this message is completely false and misleading. We would like to clarify that ZPCS conducts its recruitment processes through official channels, which include mainstream media and our official online platforms."These platforms are carefully monitored and managed to ensure transparency and fairness throughout the recruitment process. The fake recruitment message advises potential recruits to submit their documents to the email address zpcsintake@gmail.com and I want to categorically state that ZPCS does not own or operate this email address."Chief Supt Khanyezi said the public must refrain from sending any personal information or documents to the above email address as it is not associated with the ZPCS.She advised people to refer to ZPCS official channels for accurate and reliable information regarding recruitment. The channels include an X handle with the username ZPCS_PR and a Facebook page, ‘Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service'."Any updates or announcements regarding recruitment will be posted on these platforms. Contact ZPCS national public relations office if you have any further questions or require additional information and we encourage you to reach out to the office. Our dedicated team will be more than happy to assist you and address any concerns you may have."We take the issue of misleading recruitment messages very seriously and are working diligently to ensure that the public is well-informed and protected from such fraudulent activities. We appreciate your cooperation in spreading awareness about this matter and urge you to share this message with your friends, family and acquaintances," said Chief Supt Khanyezi.