Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Insimbi ZeZhwane back in studio

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE rhumba music group Insimbi ZeZhwane has resumed recording their first project since the passing of their co-founder Ma Eli.

The death of Ma Eli and drummer Maviri inspired the group to grow and achieve more success and popularity in the music scene. Their loyal fans and followers have been listening to their previous tracks, especially GPS, which was a hit on radio stations such as Radio Zimbabwe, Skyz Metro FM and Khulumani FM.

The group's last album was Umshosha Phansi, which featured songs like Nsika and GPS.

In an interview with Chronicle Showbiz, Insimbi ZeZhwane leader Brema said fans should expect exciting works and a new lead vocalist.

"All l can say is that we are in studio working hard to ensure that we produce yet another hit but at the moment we cannot reveal the lead vocalist replacing Ma Eli. What l can promise is that l want to produce something that fans will be proud of and will keep them closer as our biggest supporters," said Brema.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Chamisa allies stole funds for elections, claims Hwende

59 mins ago | 151 Views

Cholera kills 454 in Zimbabwe

59 mins ago | 28 Views

Women in court for assaulting 'husband snatcher' in viral video

60 mins ago | 52 Views

Chivayo tells Zimbabweans not tell him how to spend his money

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe electoral dispute backfiring

1 hr ago | 136 Views

War vets fire salvo at Mutsvangwa

1 hr ago | 151 Views

Zanu-PF says it is ready to run BCC

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Pedestrian demands US$74K after accident

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Siziva warns of fraudsters in constituencies

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe prisons fail to correct behaviour

1 hr ago | 17 Views

College lecturers flag govt over poor salaries

1 hr ago | 33 Views

44 vehicles impounded in crackdown on errant kombis

1 hr ago | 32 Views

ZEC removes 4 562 dead voters from the voters' roll

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Free emergency health services for one month

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe to adopt Dubai's AI systems?

1 hr ago | 28 Views

300 tractors to speed up rural roads rehab

1 hr ago | 13 Views

School heads face chop over 0% pass rates

1 hr ago | 30 Views

'Zimbabwe army plays critical role in border control operations'

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe Prisons warns over fake recruitment message

1 hr ago | 10 Views

Chicken Inn register 14-year-old prodigy

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Ex-deputy minister Karoro trial kicks off

13 hrs ago | 312 Views

2 elite schools in soup for withholding exam results

13 hrs ago | 459 Views

Zimbabwe gets more free fertilizer from Russia

14 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zimbabwe's economy grew faster than South Africa's since the ANC took over

15 hrs ago | 788 Views

Mutodi pushes Zimbabwe MPs' visit to US to lobby sanctions removal

15 hrs ago | 378 Views

Family dismisses police account of armed robbery suspect's killing

15 hrs ago | 791 Views

Church sets inaugural food security indaba

15 hrs ago | 153 Views

Jonathan Moyo warns CCC MPs who intend to resign en masse

15 hrs ago | 2203 Views

JZ Moyo's son laments Zimbabwe govt 'betrayal'

15 hrs ago | 819 Views

Bulawayo targets private companies for tar-making plant

15 hrs ago | 174 Views

Nkomo fumes over PVO Bill

15 hrs ago | 173 Views

Court defers ruling on Sikhala

15 hrs ago | 196 Views

Police 'ignores' wanted Zanu-PF activists

15 hrs ago | 159 Views

CCC Bulawayo councillors disregard recall, attend Chamisa event

15 hrs ago | 1144 Views

Coltart demands action on sewers

15 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zapu leader calls out Charumbira's Gukurahundi genocide denial

15 hrs ago | 142 Views

Mnangagwa's gamble faces legal hurdles

16 hrs ago | 803 Views

Zanu-PF has no two-thirds majority

16 hrs ago | 399 Views

Zanu-PF MPs shower praises on Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zanu-PF legislators glorify Zec

16 hrs ago | 69 Views

Curious case of Sikhala's conviction

16 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zimbabwe rural teachers declare poverty, strike

16 hrs ago | 114 Views

Tshabangu inflicted damage

16 hrs ago | 317 Views

CBZ opens Johannesburg office

16 hrs ago | 221 Views

Nelson Chamisa's CCC resignation

16 hrs ago | 217 Views

How Mzila's family suffered during Gukurahundi genocide

16 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mtukudzi tried to avoid Zanu-PF

16 hrs ago | 182 Views

Excited by the killings: How The Chronicle covered the Gukurahundi genocide

16 hrs ago | 132 Views

Traders reject Zimdollar

16 hrs ago | 121 Views