Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZEC removes 4 562 dead voters from the voters' roll

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) is in the process of removing a total of  4 562 deceased people from the county's voters' roll.

In an extra-ordinary Government gazette  General Notice 193 of 2024 dated February 9, ZEC, Chief Elections Officer, Mr Utloile Silaigwana said the names of people appearing on the schedule will be removed from the voters' roll unless notice of appeal is given to the Commission.

The removal of deceased persons is a continuous process that the Commission has always been doing when it receives a list of deceased persons from the Civil Registry Department.

"It is hereby notified, in terms of section 33(4) read with Section 27(1) of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13], that voter registration officers have reason to believe that the persons whose names are listed in the First Schedule, and who were registered as voters for the constituencies, wards and polling stations listed therein have died.

"The names of those persons will be removed from the voters' roll unless notice of appeal is given to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission," reads the notice.

"By means of this notice, notification is made to any voter on the First Schedule who may be alive to lodge an objection at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Mahachi Quantum, 1, Nelson Mandela Avenue, corner Kaguvi Street and Jason Moyo Avenue, Harare, and at the respective Commission Provincial Offices, to the inclusion of his or her name in the First Schedule using the form prescribed in the Second Schedule no later than seven (7) days from the date of publication of this notice."

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Chamisa allies stole funds for elections, claims Hwende

57 mins ago | 144 Views

Cholera kills 454 in Zimbabwe

57 mins ago | 24 Views

Women in court for assaulting 'husband snatcher' in viral video

58 mins ago | 48 Views

Chivayo tells Zimbabweans not tell him how to spend his money

59 mins ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe electoral dispute backfiring

60 mins ago | 121 Views

War vets fire salvo at Mutsvangwa

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Zanu-PF says it is ready to run BCC

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Pedestrian demands US$74K after accident

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Siziva warns of fraudsters in constituencies

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe prisons fail to correct behaviour

1 hr ago | 17 Views

College lecturers flag govt over poor salaries

1 hr ago | 33 Views

44 vehicles impounded in crackdown on errant kombis

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Insimbi ZeZhwane back in studio

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Free emergency health services for one month

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe to adopt Dubai's AI systems?

1 hr ago | 28 Views

300 tractors to speed up rural roads rehab

1 hr ago | 12 Views

School heads face chop over 0% pass rates

1 hr ago | 29 Views

'Zimbabwe army plays critical role in border control operations'

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe Prisons warns over fake recruitment message

1 hr ago | 10 Views

Chicken Inn register 14-year-old prodigy

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Ex-deputy minister Karoro trial kicks off

13 hrs ago | 312 Views

2 elite schools in soup for withholding exam results

13 hrs ago | 458 Views

Zimbabwe gets more free fertilizer from Russia

14 hrs ago | 217 Views

Zimbabwe's economy grew faster than South Africa's since the ANC took over

15 hrs ago | 786 Views

Mutodi pushes Zimbabwe MPs' visit to US to lobby sanctions removal

15 hrs ago | 378 Views

Family dismisses police account of armed robbery suspect's killing

15 hrs ago | 791 Views

Church sets inaugural food security indaba

15 hrs ago | 153 Views

Jonathan Moyo warns CCC MPs who intend to resign en masse

15 hrs ago | 2197 Views

JZ Moyo's son laments Zimbabwe govt 'betrayal'

15 hrs ago | 818 Views

Bulawayo targets private companies for tar-making plant

15 hrs ago | 174 Views

Nkomo fumes over PVO Bill

15 hrs ago | 173 Views

Court defers ruling on Sikhala

15 hrs ago | 196 Views

Police 'ignores' wanted Zanu-PF activists

15 hrs ago | 159 Views

CCC Bulawayo councillors disregard recall, attend Chamisa event

15 hrs ago | 1144 Views

Coltart demands action on sewers

15 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zapu leader calls out Charumbira's Gukurahundi genocide denial

15 hrs ago | 142 Views

Mnangagwa's gamble faces legal hurdles

16 hrs ago | 802 Views

Zanu-PF has no two-thirds majority

16 hrs ago | 399 Views

Zanu-PF MPs shower praises on Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zanu-PF legislators glorify Zec

16 hrs ago | 69 Views

Curious case of Sikhala's conviction

16 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zimbabwe rural teachers declare poverty, strike

16 hrs ago | 114 Views

Tshabangu inflicted damage

16 hrs ago | 316 Views

CBZ opens Johannesburg office

16 hrs ago | 221 Views

Nelson Chamisa's CCC resignation

16 hrs ago | 217 Views

How Mzila's family suffered during Gukurahundi genocide

16 hrs ago | 253 Views

Mtukudzi tried to avoid Zanu-PF

16 hrs ago | 182 Views

Excited by the killings: How The Chronicle covered the Gukurahundi genocide

16 hrs ago | 132 Views

Traders reject Zimdollar

16 hrs ago | 121 Views