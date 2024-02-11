Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

War vets fire salvo at Mutsvangwa

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MEMBERS of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) yesterday fired a salvo on sacked Veterans of Liberation Struggle Affairs minister Christopher Mutsvangwa accusing him of being an obstacle and a pompous politician who was ignoring their grievances.

This was revealed by ZNLWVA Manicaland chapter chairperson David Garwe at a Press conference held in Mutare yesterday.

Garwe was flanked by the ZNLWVA national secretary for lands Mike Makiweni, provincial secretary for lands Tendai Matasva, provincial secretary-general Ivan Mbengo and provincial deputy chairperson Tanda Rambiwa, among other war veterans.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa fired Mutsvangwa recently over alleged insubordination amid wild celebrations from some of his war veteran colleagues.

Garwe said they were not celebrating or cherishing Mutsvangwa's demise but he was an obstacle to the resolution of their challenges which he was ignoring.

"We would like to put it on record that as war veterans, we do not celebrate nor cherish the demise of a colleague, more so a fellow war veteran but we feel greatly relieved when an obstacle to the realisation of our welfare goals is removed," Garwe said.

"He was an obstacle and was even pompous. We can assure our colleagues that the way has been opened for us to escalate our welfare issues. The Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association vehemently condemns any form of prejudice or discriminatory practice against war veterans."

The war veterans' leader pleaded with Mnangagwa to appoint a war veterans minister who is sensitive to their needs.

He said Mutsvangwa's removal from the post came at a time when they were being victimised and removed from land allocated to them.

"War veterans are being victimised or dispossessed of land allocated to them. The dispossession of land is a violation of both the provisions of section 21 cited above and sections 23 and 84 of the Constitution which direct the State and all institutions and agencies of government to accord us due respect," he said.  

Mutsvangwa did not answer his phone or text messages when NewsDay tried to contact him for a comment.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Chamisa allies stole funds for elections, claims Hwende

60 mins ago | 156 Views

Cholera kills 454 in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Women in court for assaulting 'husband snatcher' in viral video

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Chivayo tells Zimbabweans not tell him how to spend his money

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Zimbabwe electoral dispute backfiring

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Zanu-PF says it is ready to run BCC

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Pedestrian demands US$74K after accident

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Siziva warns of fraudsters in constituencies

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe prisons fail to correct behaviour

1 hr ago | 18 Views

College lecturers flag govt over poor salaries

1 hr ago | 33 Views

44 vehicles impounded in crackdown on errant kombis

1 hr ago | 32 Views

ZEC removes 4 562 dead voters from the voters' roll

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Insimbi ZeZhwane back in studio

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Free emergency health services for one month

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe to adopt Dubai's AI systems?

1 hr ago | 31 Views

300 tractors to speed up rural roads rehab

1 hr ago | 14 Views

School heads face chop over 0% pass rates

1 hr ago | 30 Views

'Zimbabwe army plays critical role in border control operations'

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe Prisons warns over fake recruitment message

1 hr ago | 10 Views

Chicken Inn register 14-year-old prodigy

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Ex-deputy minister Karoro trial kicks off

13 hrs ago | 312 Views

2 elite schools in soup for withholding exam results

13 hrs ago | 459 Views

Zimbabwe gets more free fertilizer from Russia

14 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zimbabwe's economy grew faster than South Africa's since the ANC took over

15 hrs ago | 789 Views

Mutodi pushes Zimbabwe MPs' visit to US to lobby sanctions removal

15 hrs ago | 379 Views

Family dismisses police account of armed robbery suspect's killing

15 hrs ago | 791 Views

Church sets inaugural food security indaba

15 hrs ago | 153 Views

Jonathan Moyo warns CCC MPs who intend to resign en masse

15 hrs ago | 2204 Views

JZ Moyo's son laments Zimbabwe govt 'betrayal'

15 hrs ago | 821 Views

Bulawayo targets private companies for tar-making plant

15 hrs ago | 174 Views

Nkomo fumes over PVO Bill

15 hrs ago | 173 Views

Court defers ruling on Sikhala

15 hrs ago | 196 Views

Police 'ignores' wanted Zanu-PF activists

15 hrs ago | 159 Views

CCC Bulawayo councillors disregard recall, attend Chamisa event

15 hrs ago | 1144 Views

Coltart demands action on sewers

15 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zapu leader calls out Charumbira's Gukurahundi genocide denial

15 hrs ago | 142 Views

Mnangagwa's gamble faces legal hurdles

16 hrs ago | 803 Views

Zanu-PF has no two-thirds majority

16 hrs ago | 399 Views

Zanu-PF MPs shower praises on Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zanu-PF legislators glorify Zec

16 hrs ago | 69 Views

Curious case of Sikhala's conviction

16 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zimbabwe rural teachers declare poverty, strike

16 hrs ago | 114 Views

Tshabangu inflicted damage

16 hrs ago | 317 Views

CBZ opens Johannesburg office

16 hrs ago | 221 Views

Nelson Chamisa's CCC resignation

16 hrs ago | 217 Views

How Mzila's family suffered during Gukurahundi genocide

16 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mtukudzi tried to avoid Zanu-PF

16 hrs ago | 182 Views

Excited by the killings: How The Chronicle covered the Gukurahundi genocide

16 hrs ago | 132 Views

Traders reject Zimdollar

16 hrs ago | 121 Views