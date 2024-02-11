Chivayo tells Zimbabweans not tell him how to spend his money

News / National

by Staff reporter

Controversial entrepreneur Wicknell Chivayo has disclosed that he dismissed online commentators advising him to allocate his funds toward the country's ailing healthcare system instead of directing them to Zanu-PF supporters.Over the past three weeks, Chivayo has spent over US$5 million on luxury vehicles for artists who played pivotal roles in securing President Emmerson Mnangagwa's electoral victory last year.Among the beneficiaries of these lavish gifts are musicians such as Jah Prayzah, Zim Dancehall DJ Fantan, Sandra Ndebele, Sulumani Chimbetu, and Seh Calaz.In addition to these artists, Chivayo also distributed approximately 100 Toyota Aqua cars to members of his Johane Masowe church community.Social media platforms have been inundated with appeals for Chivayo to allocate his resources towards purchasing medication and medical equipment for hospitals instead.However, during a radio interview, Chivayo asserted that he blocked individuals who attempted to dictate how he should spend his money."I blocked everyone who sent me those messages because I do not appreciate being told how to utilize my finances. If anyone believes it's more crucial, they can utilize their own funds."While it's true that hospitals are in need of equipment, the government has already initiated plans to address this. Recently, the health minister inaugurated an MRI machine at Mpilo Hospital as part of the government's broader strategy to enhance facilities in public hospitals. Hence, I see no necessity for me to intervene," Chivayo stated."I'm not interested in appearing as though I'm vying for political office or opposing the government," he added.Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) is conducting an investigation into the source of Chivayo's funds.