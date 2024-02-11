Latest News Editor's Choice


Women in court for assaulting 'husband snatcher' in viral video

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago
Five women from Hatcliff who attacked another woman for allegedly stealing a man have appeared in court and pleaded guilty to the charges.

The five, identified as Mitchel Kariwo, Zelpa Kanduza, Natasha Kanduza, Fortunate Tembo, and Olleyn Vinyungwi, were caught on video assaulting the victim, which subsequently went viral on social media.

Kariwo appeared in court on Friday, while the others were brought before the court over the weekend.

All five admitted their guilt and were remanded in custody for their pleas to be formally recorded on Tuesday, especially after it was revealed that one of them is a 17-year-old minor.

The complainant in the case, Alice Chachayi, also resides in Hatcliff.

According to the prosecutors, the five women assaulted Chachayi on February 1, accusing her of being involved with Zeripah's husband.

"The accused repeatedly struck the complainant all over her body until she lost consciousness.

"They proceeded to undress the complainant, removing her clothing and tearing her underwear, leaving her naked on the ground," court documents state.

A passerby later covered Chachayi and reported the incident, leading to her hospitalization.

Source - newzimbabwe

