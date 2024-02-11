Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cholera kills 454 in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
Zimbabwe has reported a total of 454 suspected and 71 confirmed deaths since the outbreak of cholera in February last year.

Monday marked exactly 12 months since the first recorded case of the cholera outbreak in Zimbabwe.

During a press briefing held in Harare on Monday, Deputy Cholera Incident Manager of the Health Ministry, Stephen Karim, provided an update, noting a decline in the fatality rate.

"Regrettably, there have been fatalities along the way. To date, we have recorded 71 confirmed culture-positive deaths and 454 suspected cholera deaths.

"On a positive note, our fatality rate has decreased from 2.2% to 1.9%, indicating an improvement in case management," he stated.

The country has surpassed the 20,000 mark in terms of all suspected cases, with a cumulative total of 23,935 reported cases. Of these, 23,147 individuals have recovered, leaving 233 patients currently admitted.

Regarding the geographical distribution of the disease, Harare has reported the highest number of cases at 8,044, followed by Manicaland with 5,981 and Masvingo with 2,665. Bulawayo has the lowest number of cases, recording 29 infections since February last year.

To address the situation, the Health Ministry, in collaboration with partners such as Unicef and the World Health Organization, has initiated door-to-door Oral Cholera Vaccination (OVC) campaigns targeting hotspot areas.

Due to limited global vaccine supplies, individuals are currently receiving a single dose, with the country awaiting additional shipments.

"We are facing a shortage in the supply of OVC. It is not abundantly available, and there is rationalization in distribution. Given the high demand and limited supply, most SADC countries are affected by cholera. Therefore, we are administering one dose due to insufficient global supplies.

"Vaccine shipments are arriving in batches, contributing to the shortage," Karim explained.

Receiving a single dose of OVC provides protection for six months. Ideally, individuals should receive two shots, spaced two to six weeks apart.

"With a full course of two doses, protection extends to three years, allowing us time to address other cholera transmission factors," Karim added.

Source - newzimbabwe

Must Read

Chamisa allies stole funds for elections, claims Hwende

31 mins ago | 49 Views

Women in court for assaulting 'husband snatcher' in viral video

32 mins ago | 16 Views

Chivayo tells Zimbabweans not tell him how to spend his money

33 mins ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe electoral dispute backfiring

34 mins ago | 37 Views

War vets fire salvo at Mutsvangwa

34 mins ago | 41 Views

Zanu-PF says it is ready to run BCC

35 mins ago | 29 Views

Pedestrian demands US$74K after accident

35 mins ago | 9 Views

Siziva warns of fraudsters in constituencies

35 mins ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe prisons fail to correct behaviour

36 mins ago | 7 Views

College lecturers flag govt over poor salaries

36 mins ago | 11 Views

44 vehicles impounded in crackdown on errant kombis

36 mins ago | 18 Views

ZEC removes 4 562 dead voters from the voters' roll

37 mins ago | 8 Views

Insimbi ZeZhwane back in studio

37 mins ago | 5 Views

Free emergency health services for one month

37 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe to adopt Dubai's AI systems?

38 mins ago | 12 Views

300 tractors to speed up rural roads rehab

38 mins ago | 7 Views

School heads face chop over 0% pass rates

39 mins ago | 16 Views

'Zimbabwe army plays critical role in border control operations'

39 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe Prisons warns over fake recruitment message

39 mins ago | 4 Views

Chicken Inn register 14-year-old prodigy

39 mins ago | 17 Views

Ex-deputy minister Karoro trial kicks off

12 hrs ago | 309 Views

2 elite schools in soup for withholding exam results

12 hrs ago | 450 Views

Zimbabwe gets more free fertilizer from Russia

14 hrs ago | 211 Views

Zimbabwe's economy grew faster than South Africa's since the ANC took over

14 hrs ago | 774 Views

Mutodi pushes Zimbabwe MPs' visit to US to lobby sanctions removal

14 hrs ago | 377 Views

Family dismisses police account of armed robbery suspect's killing

14 hrs ago | 782 Views

Church sets inaugural food security indaba

14 hrs ago | 151 Views

Jonathan Moyo warns CCC MPs who intend to resign en masse

14 hrs ago | 2129 Views

JZ Moyo's son laments Zimbabwe govt 'betrayal'

15 hrs ago | 802 Views

Bulawayo targets private companies for tar-making plant

15 hrs ago | 174 Views

Nkomo fumes over PVO Bill

15 hrs ago | 171 Views

Court defers ruling on Sikhala

15 hrs ago | 194 Views

Police 'ignores' wanted Zanu-PF activists

15 hrs ago | 156 Views

CCC Bulawayo councillors disregard recall, attend Chamisa event

15 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Coltart demands action on sewers

15 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zapu leader calls out Charumbira's Gukurahundi genocide denial

15 hrs ago | 138 Views

Mnangagwa's gamble faces legal hurdles

15 hrs ago | 794 Views

Zanu-PF has no two-thirds majority

15 hrs ago | 396 Views

Zanu-PF MPs shower praises on Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 132 Views

Zanu-PF legislators glorify Zec

15 hrs ago | 68 Views

Curious case of Sikhala's conviction

15 hrs ago | 176 Views

Zimbabwe rural teachers declare poverty, strike

15 hrs ago | 114 Views

Tshabangu inflicted damage

15 hrs ago | 309 Views

CBZ opens Johannesburg office

15 hrs ago | 215 Views

Nelson Chamisa's CCC resignation

15 hrs ago | 216 Views

How Mzila's family suffered during Gukurahundi genocide

15 hrs ago | 241 Views

Mtukudzi tried to avoid Zanu-PF

15 hrs ago | 181 Views

Excited by the killings: How The Chronicle covered the Gukurahundi genocide

15 hrs ago | 127 Views

Traders reject Zimdollar

16 hrs ago | 119 Views