Chamisa allies stole funds for elections, claims Hwende

SENIOR opposition CCC official and legislator Mr Charlton Hwende, who is aligned to a faction controlling the party, yesterday accused leaders of another faction aligned to ex-leader Mr Nelson Chamisa of stealing party funds meant to pay election agents during last year's harmonised elections.Operations by this faction, now convening meetings wearing blue regalia and pledging allegiance to Mr Chamisa, are being led by Mr Amos Chibaya and Mr Gift Ostallos Siziba.They have so far met with pro-Chamisa supporters in Manicaland, Harare, the Midlands and Bulawayo provinces.The missing funds were yesterday confirmed by CCC Marondera Central Member of Parliament Mr Caston Matewu who claimed he did not receive his allocation and "whoever received the money in Zimbabwe did not pass it on".Mr Hwende made the allegations using his X official account while responding to former CCC legislator for Seke constituency Mr Willard Madzimbamuto who described the so-called blue movement as "a fictitious and deceptive factional agenda"."The blue brigade is a fictitious and deceptive factional agenda. A classic example of abuse of the perceived proximity to power! We must be disturbed when once a great movement that filled stadiums now is celebrated in halls and homes."In response, Mr Hwende accused his colleagues of driving "deception" within the opposition party that is now "full of compromised people"."This is what is happening and a correct assessment of what is happening. People who stole money for election agents are the ones driving this deception," said Mr Hwende.CCC interim secretary general Mr Sengezo Tshabangu last year said US$2 million donated by the European Union and intended to pay polling agents and other election-related amenities was unaccounted for.But CCC deputy spokesperson Mr Siziba yesterday dismissed the issue of missing funds saying all polling agents were paid a total US$105 000.