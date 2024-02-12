Latest News Editor's Choice


ZANU PF official jailed for stealing

by Simbarashe Sithole
52 mins ago | Views
Mazowe Ward Six councilor Shamie Sande (51) and his district chairperson Tichaona Sorotiya (41) have been arrested for allegedly stealing 100 bags of fertilizer valued at US$4600.

The duo were dragged to Concession magistrates courts today and were remanded in custody to March 17 by a Concession magistrate.

According to state papers on January 13 the duo went to Nzvimbo Grain Marketing Board to collect 600 bags of fertilizers.

They managed to take 500 bags which they distributed to villagers while leaving behind 100 bags.

On January 13 the duo hired Enest Masara who came with his Mitsubishi Canter truck registration number AAX 9418 and loaded the bags.

The duo converted the 100 bags to their own use.

On February 8 an anonymous source informed Mazowe North legislator Tsungai Makumbe about the loot and he filed a police report.

Source - Byo24News

