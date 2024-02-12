Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF prepares for DCC elections

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF has begun preparations for District Coordinating Committee elections as part of its restructuring exercise after the term of the current members expired last year.

Zanu-PF Secretary General Dr Obert Mpofu confirmed the development this morning in an interview.

"We have started the restructuring of our structures from cell to district level in preparation for the DCC elections because their term of office has expired. Before we conduct elections for the DCCs, we need to ensure that the cells, branches and districts are fully structured," said Mpofu.

The process, he said has just started.

The National Political Commissar Mike Bimha, he said, has informed the lower structures through their provinces about the activities which will be completed in the first quarter of the year.

"The dates for conducting the DCC elections will be announced as soon as we have sorted out the lower structures for a proper process to be conducted," he emphasised.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Zanu-PF, #Elections, #DCC

Comments

House for sale


Must Read

Zanu-PF clerics in nasty fallout

51 mins ago | 100 Views

US observer mission issues damning report on Zimbabwe polls

51 mins ago | 78 Views

'CCC MPs cannot switch parties and run again,' argues Jonathan Moyo

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Has Chamisa led Zimbabwe's opposition astray?

1 hr ago | 91 Views

South Africans stage demonstration against school teaching Shona language

2 hrs ago | 215 Views

Businessman demands resignation of Chief Justice Malaba

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

ZANU PF official jailed for stealing

4 hrs ago | 506 Views

Trio steal Mnangagwa's fish

4 hrs ago | 574 Views

Gatekeepers in Ministry of Sports and Arts stiffle growth and innovation

5 hrs ago | 281 Views

Knight Frank creates cholera super spreader time bomb in Bulawayo's Pioneer House

6 hrs ago | 611 Views

Uproar as Zimbabweans demand Starlink high speed internet service

9 hrs ago | 1869 Views

Chamisa allies stole funds for elections, claims Hwende

13 hrs ago | 2493 Views

Cholera kills 454 in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 302 Views

Women in court for assaulting 'husband snatcher' in viral video

13 hrs ago | 967 Views

Chivayo tells Zimbabweans not tell him how to spend his money

13 hrs ago | 990 Views

Zimbabwe electoral dispute backfiring

13 hrs ago | 2307 Views

War vets fire salvo at Mutsvangwa

13 hrs ago | 2299 Views

Zanu-PF says it is ready to run BCC

13 hrs ago | 1012 Views

Pedestrian demands US$74K after accident

13 hrs ago | 539 Views

Siziva warns of fraudsters in constituencies

13 hrs ago | 372 Views

Zimbabwe prisons fail to correct behaviour

13 hrs ago | 226 Views

College lecturers flag govt over poor salaries

13 hrs ago | 494 Views

44 vehicles impounded in crackdown on errant kombis

13 hrs ago | 332 Views

ZEC removes 4 562 dead voters from the voters' roll

13 hrs ago | 91 Views

Insimbi ZeZhwane back in studio

13 hrs ago | 123 Views

Free emergency health services for one month

13 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwe to adopt Dubai's AI systems?

13 hrs ago | 283 Views

300 tractors to speed up rural roads rehab

13 hrs ago | 165 Views

School heads face chop over 0% pass rates

13 hrs ago | 407 Views

'Zimbabwe army plays critical role in border control operations'

13 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zimbabwe Prisons warns over fake recruitment message

13 hrs ago | 59 Views

Chicken Inn register 14-year-old prodigy

13 hrs ago | 288 Views

Ex-deputy minister Karoro trial kicks off

12 Feb 2024 at 17:16hrs | 402 Views

2 elite schools in soup for withholding exam results

12 Feb 2024 at 17:16hrs | 685 Views

Zimbabwe gets more free fertilizer from Russia

12 Feb 2024 at 15:39hrs | 317 Views

Zimbabwe's economy grew faster than South Africa's since the ANC took over

12 Feb 2024 at 15:13hrs | 1046 Views

Mutodi pushes Zimbabwe MPs' visit to US to lobby sanctions removal

12 Feb 2024 at 15:10hrs | 488 Views

Family dismisses police account of armed robbery suspect's killing

12 Feb 2024 at 15:10hrs | 959 Views

Church sets inaugural food security indaba

12 Feb 2024 at 14:53hrs | 192 Views

Jonathan Moyo warns CCC MPs who intend to resign en masse

12 Feb 2024 at 14:51hrs | 3691 Views

JZ Moyo's son laments Zimbabwe govt 'betrayal'

12 Feb 2024 at 14:34hrs | 1195 Views

Bulawayo targets private companies for tar-making plant

12 Feb 2024 at 14:34hrs | 240 Views

Nkomo fumes over PVO Bill

12 Feb 2024 at 14:33hrs | 225 Views

Court defers ruling on Sikhala

12 Feb 2024 at 14:30hrs | 285 Views

Police 'ignores' wanted Zanu-PF activists

12 Feb 2024 at 14:29hrs | 283 Views

CCC Bulawayo councillors disregard recall, attend Chamisa event

12 Feb 2024 at 14:22hrs | 1349 Views

Coltart demands action on sewers

12 Feb 2024 at 14:22hrs | 236 Views

Zapu leader calls out Charumbira's Gukurahundi genocide denial

12 Feb 2024 at 14:21hrs | 234 Views

Mnangagwa's gamble faces legal hurdles

12 Feb 2024 at 13:55hrs | 1364 Views