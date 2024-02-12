Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Businessman demands resignation of Chief Justice Malaba

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Businessman Tendai Mashamhanda is calling for Chief Justice Luke Malaba's resignation amid allegations of corruption involving a property dispute worth US$1.5 million, implicating prominent lawyers Tendai Biti and Advocate Thabani Mpofu.

In a letter dated February 9, 2024, addressed to various authorities including the JSC Chairperson, Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission, Minister of Justice Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, and others, Mashamhanda accuses the judiciary and top lawyers of fostering a deeply corrupt network that undermines justice for citizens.

Mashamhanda claims he purchased a property at 41 Ridgeway North Highlands in good faith, only to lose it through what he describes as unjust legal proceedings. He argues that the High Court records indicate none of the parties favored over him were able to refute his claims. He alleges that the Supreme Court fabricated falsehoods to justify the cancellation of his title deeds.

Among the alleged lies, Mashamhanda highlights claims of a registered caveat against the property, an auction that never occurred, and false statements regarding a hearing. He asserts that certain judges and lawyers, including Advocate Mapuranga, Advocate Thabani Mpofu, and Tendai Biti, were complicit in signing false affidavits.

The petition follows purported dismissal of his complaints by the JSC in a letter dated February 6. Despite this, Mashamhanda is determined to continue his fight, arguing that his plight mirrors the challenges faced by countless Zimbabweans in accessing justice.

He demands the resignation of several judges, accusing them of corruption and misconduct. Mashamhanda believes that the JSC, under Chief Justice Luke Malaba's leadership, has failed to uphold principles of transparency, justice, accountability, and responsiveness.

Mashamhanda concludes by urging urgent resignations from Chief Justice Malaba and several other judges, and calls for tribunal hearings for others implicated in alleged corruption and injustice.


Source - newzimbabwe

Comments

