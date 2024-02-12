South Africans stage demonstration against school teaching Shona language

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Patriotic Alliance (PA), an anti-immigrant opposition party in South Africa, staged a protest on Monday at Esikhisini Primary School in Pretoria, Atteridgeville, objecting to the teaching of the Shona language.Zimbabweans reportedly make up 20% of the student population at Esikhisini school.Deputy President Kenny Kunene of the PA demanded that South Africans be given priority and called for the expulsion of Zimbabwean students. Additionally, the party demanded the removal of the school's Governing Board chairperson, who is of Zimbabwean nationality."The school has applied to the Department of Education to introduce Shona language instruction. We spoke with the principal, Mr. Nkabinde, who claims he hasn't applied for Shona instruction, but our information suggests that the SGB chairperson, who is Zimbabwean, is working with the department to introduce Shona."This is a public school. Shona is not part of the curriculum. We understand that the department is considering this proposal. We're here to express our anger and dissatisfaction with what they're trying to impose on our communities."Kunene added: "There are South African parents with young children who are unable to enroll in our schools because children of foreign nationals have been admitted. Our members will conduct door-to-door visits here to determine if any parent has been rejected from the school so that we can admit their child here. The principal should replace a Zimbabwean with a South African."The influx of Zimbabweans seeking refuge in South Africa due to economic and political instability in their home country has led to tensions with local communities, particularly concerning access to social services.