US observer mission issues damning report on Zimbabwe polls

News / National

by Staff reporter

UNITED STATES-BASED international election observer mission, The Carter Center, has released a damning report on elections held in Zimbabwe last August and called for a comprehensive reform process to avoid another disputed poll in 2028.Zimbabwe has had disputed polls since 2008, with the electoral management body accused of, among many other flaws, manipulating the results in favour of the ruling Zanu-PF party.President Emmerson Mnangagwa was declared winner of the August 2023 election which was roundly condemned by most local, regional and international observer missions as not free and fair.Main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa rejected the outcome, describing it as a "gigantic fraud".In its final report released Tuesday, the centre whose observers were denied accreditation to observe the polls, noted that several technical aspects of the voting process were poorly implemented, leaving a huge dent on the credibility of the elections."A meaningful and comprehensive reform process should take place well in advance of the next election period and as part of an inclusive and transparent consultation process," the observer group recommended.The Carter Center called for a review of the Electoral Act and align it with the national Constitution, regional and international standards adopted by Zimbabwe, and best practices for democratic elections."Repressive provisions in laws such as the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (MPOA) and the Patriotic Act, as well as the Private Voluntary Organizations (PVO) legislation, need to be revisited to allow for citizens' full participation in public affairs, including respect for the freedoms of assembly, speech, and the press, as established under the Zimbabwean Constitution and in line with the country's regional and international human rights commitments," the report added.