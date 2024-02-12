Zanu-PF clerics in nasty fallout

News / National

by Staff reporter

A MUTARE-BASED Zanu-PF cleric Daniel Mutore has won a peace order against Johanne The Fifth of Africa leader Andby Makururu, a staunch ruling party supporter, as their fight for dominance gets nastier.Mutore, a former prophet in Makururu's church broke out last year and formed the Johanne Masowe Yemuchinjiko church following a nasty fallout.Makururu later accused Mutore of spreading falsehoods and poaching members from Johanne The Fifth of Africa, culminating in a legal battle.Mutare magistrate Xavier Chipato heard the matter Tuesday and granted a peace order against Makururu.Addressing journalists after the court ruling, Makururu's lawyer Moses Chikomo said: "Our client is not happy that Mutore has been trying to open his church near our client's shrine."Makururu is a strong Zanu-PF sympathizer and has been pictured with President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House in Harare on several occasions. In the run-up to last year's general elections, he ordered his congregants to vote for Zanu-PF.