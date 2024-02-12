Chivayo to gift Dj Levels a US$25,000 Benz

News / National

by Staff reporter

BUSINESSMAN and philanthropist, Wicknell Chivayo, says DJ Levels could be given a US$25 000 Mercedes Benz C Class but that will depend on DJ Fantan's approval of such a donation.Chivayo doesn't appear to be a fan of DJ Levels."Level handina kumbomuona, paaifeature pamarally, I would see Fantan jumping chichibvisa hembe."Levels anenge anozvida zvida."I will hear from Fantan, maybe togona kumutengerawo ka C Class keUS$25K."Fantan was always visible at rallies, but Levels handina kumbomuona."Chivayo also gave a glimpse into how he grew up."After I finished my O' Level, ndaona kuti ndakuda zvemari, one of my father's close friends, Robson Musanhi, said, why can't I work for him?"He had a few buses and he employed me as a wages clerk, I was more like a supervisor and people knew me as his son.""I grew up in a background where I was assisted by strangers, one of my father's close friends was Josiah Tungamirai."Alex Mashamhanda Mashwede helped me a lot. Mashwede would always pay my fees. He used to work at Barclays, as a bank manager."He added:"So when my father died, he told me kuti ndava mwana wavo. He would just give me a blank cheque and I acted like a rich man's son, he would ask me how much I wanted for pocket money."This is how I grew up."He said the late businessman, John Nyamasoka, also helped him."I knew kuti munhu wausina hukama naye anogona kukubatsira and they were my father's friends and I was just Isaac Chivayo's son."When I buy people cars, hatisi kungovapa magifts, you see someone anenge ane 65 years, and started praying around maybe in 1975, haasati amboita mota in his life."Someone was coming to church with a bicycle and I told him to go and get a Ford Ranger double cab. I look at commitment to the church, we have many people at church, and I don't know them by names but by their faces."So, I just choose randomly and they are committed. There are some with over 20 years, and they are committed."That's what touched my heart, kana vari vaporofita, ndoda kuona vachiratidza rudo kune vanhu vasina basa."So all such people have cars and houses in Marondera."