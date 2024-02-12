Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chivayo to gift Dj Levels a US$25,000 Benz

by Staff reporter
38 mins ago | Views
BUSINESSMAN and philanthropist, Wicknell Chivayo, says DJ Levels could be given a US$25 000 Mercedes Benz C Class but that will depend on DJ Fantan's approval of such a donation.

Chivayo doesn't appear to be a fan of DJ Levels.

"Level handina kumbomuona, paaifeature pamarally, I would see Fantan jumping chichibvisa hembe.

"Levels anenge anozvida zvida.

"I will hear from Fantan, maybe togona kumutengerawo ka C Class keUS$25K.

"Fantan was always visible at rallies, but Levels handina kumbomuona."

Chivayo also gave a glimpse into how he grew up.

"After I finished my O' Level, ndaona kuti ndakuda zvemari, one of my father's close friends, Robson Musanhi, said, why can't I work for him?

"He had a few buses and he employed me as a wages clerk, I was more like a supervisor and people knew me as his son."

 "I grew up in a background where I was assisted by strangers, one of my father's close friends was Josiah Tungamirai.

"Alex Mashamhanda Mashwede helped me a lot. Mashwede would always pay my fees. He used to work at Barclays, as a bank manager."

He added:

"So when my father died, he told me kuti ndava mwana wavo. He would just give me a blank cheque and I acted like a rich man's son, he would ask me how much I wanted for pocket money.

"This is how I grew up."

He said the late businessman, John Nyamasoka, also helped him.

"I knew kuti munhu wausina hukama naye anogona kukubatsira and they were my father's friends and I was just Isaac Chivayo's son.

"When I buy people cars, hatisi kungovapa magifts, you see someone anenge ane 65 years, and started praying around maybe in 1975, haasati amboita mota in his life.

"Someone was coming to church with a bicycle and I told him to go and get a Ford Ranger double cab. I look at commitment to the church, we have many people at church, and I don't know them by names but by their faces.

"So, I just choose randomly and they are committed. There are some with over 20 years, and they are committed.

"That's what touched my heart, kana vari vaporofita, ndoda kuona vachiratidza rudo kune vanhu vasina basa.

"So all such people have cars and houses in Marondera."

Source - hmetro
More on: #Chivayo, #Benzi,

Comments

House for sale


Must Read

Blue train is doomed

36 mins ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwe leaders are from Mars!

37 mins ago | 19 Views

Zanu PF is evicting resettled blacks, Operation Mavhotera Papi mark 2023 in all but name

40 mins ago | 66 Views

Chamisa's Blue Movement another empty promise in the Zimbabwean sea of political chaos

46 mins ago | 53 Views

Plumtree woman flees naked from violent boyfriend

52 mins ago | 94 Views

Woman's bid to save marriage leads to false rape charge

55 mins ago | 90 Views

Zanu-PF linked prophets fight for dominance

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Wicknell wants to be a billionaire

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

'Ghost' sparks chaos at primary school

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Woman kills hubby's lover

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Adulterous affair leads to senior cop's demotion

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zanu-PF clerics in nasty fallout

3 hrs ago | 331 Views

US observer mission issues damning report on Zimbabwe polls

3 hrs ago | 273 Views

'CCC MPs cannot switch parties and run again,' argues Jonathan Moyo

4 hrs ago | 338 Views

Has Chamisa led Zimbabwe's opposition astray?

4 hrs ago | 269 Views

South Africans stage demonstration against school teaching Shona language

4 hrs ago | 576 Views

Businessman demands resignation of Chief Justice Malaba

4 hrs ago | 271 Views

Zanu-PF prepares for DCC elections

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

ZANU PF official jailed for stealing

6 hrs ago | 575 Views

Trio steal Mnangagwa's fish

6 hrs ago | 693 Views

Gatekeepers in Ministry of Sports and Arts stiffle growth and innovation

7 hrs ago | 306 Views

Knight Frank creates cholera super spreader time bomb in Bulawayo's Pioneer House

8 hrs ago | 655 Views

Uproar as Zimbabweans demand Starlink high speed internet service

11 hrs ago | 2160 Views

Chamisa allies stole funds for elections, claims Hwende

15 hrs ago | 2543 Views

Cholera kills 454 in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 304 Views

Women in court for assaulting 'husband snatcher' in viral video

15 hrs ago | 982 Views

Chivayo tells Zimbabweans not tell him how to spend his money

15 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Zimbabwe electoral dispute backfiring

15 hrs ago | 2432 Views

War vets fire salvo at Mutsvangwa

15 hrs ago | 2387 Views

Zanu-PF says it is ready to run BCC

15 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Pedestrian demands US$74K after accident

15 hrs ago | 548 Views

Siziva warns of fraudsters in constituencies

15 hrs ago | 380 Views

Zimbabwe prisons fail to correct behaviour

15 hrs ago | 240 Views

College lecturers flag govt over poor salaries

15 hrs ago | 517 Views

44 vehicles impounded in crackdown on errant kombis

15 hrs ago | 347 Views

ZEC removes 4 562 dead voters from the voters' roll

15 hrs ago | 97 Views

Insimbi ZeZhwane back in studio

15 hrs ago | 128 Views

Free emergency health services for one month

15 hrs ago | 162 Views

Zimbabwe to adopt Dubai's AI systems?

15 hrs ago | 298 Views

300 tractors to speed up rural roads rehab

15 hrs ago | 172 Views

School heads face chop over 0% pass rates

15 hrs ago | 414 Views

'Zimbabwe army plays critical role in border control operations'

15 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zimbabwe Prisons warns over fake recruitment message

15 hrs ago | 61 Views

Chicken Inn register 14-year-old prodigy

15 hrs ago | 301 Views

Ex-deputy minister Karoro trial kicks off

12 Feb 2024 at 17:16hrs | 405 Views

2 elite schools in soup for withholding exam results

12 Feb 2024 at 17:16hrs | 696 Views

Zimbabwe gets more free fertilizer from Russia

12 Feb 2024 at 15:39hrs | 317 Views

Zimbabwe's economy grew faster than South Africa's since the ANC took over

12 Feb 2024 at 15:13hrs | 1053 Views

Mutodi pushes Zimbabwe MPs' visit to US to lobby sanctions removal

12 Feb 2024 at 15:10hrs | 494 Views