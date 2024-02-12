Adulterous affair leads to senior cop's demotion

News / National

by Staff reporter

A SENIOR cop has been removed from his position as Officer Commanding Norton District after it was found out that he was having an illicit affair with one of his married junior officers.Chief Superintendent Reason Ncube's adulterous affair with Constable Ethel Kusangaya was exposed after Ethel's husband, Stalin Muvengwa, fitted a car tracking system on the family vehicle.The unsuspecting Ethel, clad in police uniform, drove the family vehicle to Norton after telling her husband she was going to a different place.Chief Supt Ncube told Ethel to park her vehicle and the two lovebirds took a romantic drive in his car unaware that Muvengwa was trailing them.After noticing that there was a vehicle following them, the two cops sensed danger and Chief Supt Ncube called someone to tow Ethel's vehicle to a car park in Kuwadzana Extension.It was, however, too late as Muvengwa confronted them.Ethel pleaded with her husband not to assault her in uniform.Sources told H-Metro that the Chief Supt Ncube sweated while pleading with Muvengwa for forgiveness."Hanzi Cst Kusangaya vakachenuruka kunge ndere, Chief Supt Ncube vakadikitira vawona Muvengwa avasvikira."Cst Kusangaya vakadetemba kuti murume wavo asamurove akapfeka uniform yechipurisa," said the source.Muvengwa had no kind words for Chief Supt Ncube, telling H-Metro that his lust had wrecked his family."Does it mean that his promotion was to abuse junior officers?"Ncube has damaged my family, my children and my standing in society."We are now undergoing counselling to heal our children and to find peace with my in-laws."My wife stooped so low that she emotionally and socially damaged my trust," said Muvengwa.Cst Kusangaya, who is stationed at Warren Park Police Station, has become the talk of the suburb.The two could not be drawn to comment.