'Ghost' sparks chaos at primary school

News / National

by Staff reporter

A SUSPECTED 'ghost' caused chaos at Mberi Primary School in Zengeza yesterday morning, resulting in one child being injured in a stampede.The 'ghost,' which they claim was in the form of a woman, scared students in Grade 4 Yellow to the point where lessons were disrupted and one student ended up being taken to a clinic.Parents and guardians gathered to collect their children, with one parent being arrested when police intervened."There should be something frightening our children at the school."They were disturbed after a shadow-like image, in the form of a woman, was spotted seated on the table forcing both the teacher and children to flee from the classroom."Nothing was seen after other teachers and students gathered to see where the shadowy figure was spotted."Nhasi vana vatizazve muclass iyoyo kusvikira headmaster Jena vadaidza vakuru vavo."We strongly suspect that one of the staff members dabbles in Satanism," said one parent.Officials from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education are investigating the matter.When an H-Metro crew arrived at the school, district education officials, led by one only identified as Kureva, were leaving the premises."We came to collect information about the case and we are yet to compile a report and submit it to the authorities."I am not in a position to comment, it is best to check with the Ministry later after we submit our report," said Kureva.Meanwhile, one student spent some time in the headmaster's office due to illness."This girl is not well. Aswera achingochema akagara ipapa. Mubereki akaramba kubhadhara mari yeinsurance."The insurance company helps us by taking ill students to the clinic, but we have parents who do not want such schemes," said Jena.