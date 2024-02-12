Wicknell wants to be a billionaire

News / National

by Staff reporter

BUSINESSMAN and philanthropist, Wicknell Chivayo, says he wants to be a BILLIONAIRE.He was speaking during Capitalk FM Champions League Breakfast Show hosted by Phathisani Sibanda and Tinashe Chikuse."I have a lot of businesses in the region, in Tanzania, Kenya, and South Africa but mainly in renewable energy."It's all about grace, chero ndikatanga kutengesa madomasi, anotengwa zvekuti."Ndakangokura ndakadaro, my father would always say, my son will be rich."He used to gamble a lot, vaitamba mabhiza ekuRace Course aye and he would come to me in the morning, kuti ndakuenda, ndonotamba which numbers, ndotovaudza kuti endai munotamba number yakati yakati."At one time he came vatotenga mota, so I grew up like that."He added:"My wife kamusalad, unoziva vana vakakurira muchirungu, from day one, hapana mukadzi angambobvuma kuti utengere vanhu hundred motokari because anenge achiti ndedzei?"But hanzwisise kuti inini ndinochengetwa netsananguro dzangu dzekumasowe."I was told that I will be a billionaire, ndikaudzwa kunzi endai munorara mugomo kwaMurehwa, ndikanorara pasi because I want to be a billionaire."And I was told again not to dump my gift to help Christians, so handiregere, but handizoterere mukadzi asinganzwisise my vision."But, now she is grown up, she is no longer worried much plus I bought her father a brand new car."She really has nothing to complain about, I buy her any car she wants."Chivayo says he wants to leave a legacy."I want to leave a legacy that there was a man who had love for people, there was a man who prayed so much."We were told that there was a prophecy that there was going to be a Madzibaba who would buy people cars, these are things of 1994."Chakandinakidza ndechekuti munhu iyeye achatengera vanhu vese mota."