Zanu-PF linked prophets fight for dominance

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A MUTARE-BASED Zanu-PF cleric Daniel Mutore has won a peace order against Johanne The Fifth of Africa leader Andby Makururu, a staunch ruling party supporter, as their fight for dominance gets nastier.

Mutore, a former prophet in Makururu's church broke out last year and formed the Johanne Masowe Yemuchinjiko church following a nasty fallout.

Makururu later accused Mutore of spreading falsehoods and poaching members from Johanne The Fifth of Africa, culminating in a legal battle.

Mutare magistrate Xavier Chipato heard the matter Tuesday and granted a peace order against Makururu.

Addressing journalists after the court ruling, Makururu's lawyer Moses Chikomo said: "Our client is not happy that Mutore has been trying to open his church near our client's shrine."

Makururu is a strong Zanu-PF sympathizer and has been pictured with President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House in Harare on several occasions.  In the run-up to last year's general elections, he ordered his congregants to vote for Zanu-PF.

Source - newsday
