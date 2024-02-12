Latest News Editor's Choice


Woman's bid to save marriage leads to false rape charge

by Simbarashe Sithole
A woman's attempt to salvage her marriage took a regrettable turn when she resorted to fabricating a rape accusation after her husband uncovered her extramarital affair.

Doreen Ndamba, hailing from Mutoko, faced the consequences of her actions as she was sentenced to one year in prison by Mutoko magistrate Chiedza Gatsi yesterday.

Gatsi, however, conditionally suspended the sentence, opting for Ndamba to serve community service instead.

In her testimony before the court, Ndamba confessed that she had committed the offense in a misguided effort to salvage her marriage, as her husband had become aware of her infidelity.

"Your worship, I committed the offense because I wanted to salvage my marriage, considering my husband had uncovered my indiscretions," Ndamba stated.

Prosecutor Nathan Majuru presented the case, informing the court that on January 14, Ndamba had filed a false rape charge against Munyaradzi Kamwara.

Upon investigation by the authorities, it was revealed that Ndamba and Kamwara had engaged in consensual sexual relations, as they were involved in a romantic relationship.

Consequently, Ndamba was arrested by the police.


Source - Byo24News

