Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe makes ECD compulsory

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
It will now be mandatory for all children to enrol in early childhood development classes at four years, with the new Zimbabwe Early Learners Policy (ZELP) now extending primary education to nine years with the new early foundation.

ZELP seeks to entrench foundational literacy and numeracy which will give impetus for children to excel better as they progress along the education value chain.

This is aimed at laying a solid foundation for the country's human capital development in line with the National Development Strategy 1.

The policy is anchored on five pillars including research and innovation, legal and policy framework, human capital development and governance.

It will push for greater involvement of parents in the education of their children starting at ECD level. This is both a psychological and technical imperative for the balanced development of children.

It will also use the play and learn technique to harness children's creative ability, help identify and nurture their talent at an early stage.

Government expects to enrich the quality of children coming out of the education system and prime them for the evolving world, which is now anchored on technology and innovation.

It also engenders coordination of Government departments and ministries which were previously fragmented in contributing towards the development of children.

Previously, Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education would provide education while the Ministry of Health and Child Care would attend to the child's health needs and the Department of Social Welfare would also provide services separately. The policy will breakdown the barriers to collaboration and ensure seamless cooperation in the effective development of a child.

Speaking at the launch of ZELP, Primary and Secondary Education Deputy Minister Angeline Gata said the policy will compel parents and guardians to take all children to ECD on reaching four years. "ZELP will promote parental involvement in the education of children starting at ECD level," explained the Deputy Minister.

"All children should go for ECD and it is not going to be optional. The policy makes it mandatory and it is the obligation of every parent and guardian to ensure that children go for ECD. This will strengthen foundational learning as building blocks for later development."

The policy also looked at emergency strategies related to climate change, pandemics and other exigencies to ensure teaching and learning continued unhindered.

This might include use of digital technologies, radios and the packaging of lessons on flash drives.

Critical outputs of the policy include raising citizens that were guided by values of respect and care, social cohesion and sensitivity to diversity, creativity and scientific enquiry, honesty and integrity, gender sensitivity, tolerance and empathy, lifelong learning, commitment and hardwork among others.

The policy seeks to develop cognitive, linguistic, physical wellbeing and protection of the child. It amplifies President Mnangagwa's call for inclusive development which leaves no one and no place behind in the provision of education especially in marginalised communities.

Unicef education specialist Ms Clara Mulamba said the policy was critical and promoting and consolidating the country's education system which has constantly seen it being counted among the best in Africa and beyond.

"The policy needs to be supported so that it is fully implemented for the benefit and development of children," said Ms Mulamba. "As Unicef we have been supporting the country's education system and we will continue to support the implementation of this policy for the realisation of its noble objectives."

Further explaining the expected impact of ZELP, Primary and Secondary Education publicity director Mr Taungana Ndoro said the policy would help reduce low pass rates at Ordinary Level.

"We have pass rates of as low as 40 percent at O-Level but you realise that the pass rate at A-Level is around 95 percent because those who have poor literacy and numeracy are screened at O-Level making it easier to pass as they progress," said Mr Ndoro.

Source - The Herald
More on: #ECD, #Zimbabwe, #Primary

Comments

House for sale


Must Read

'Sikhala soiled Zimbabwe police image'

1 hr ago | 366 Views

South Africa launches bid to recapture Zimbabwean prison escapee

1 hr ago | 192 Views

UFC star Themba Gorimbo blasts Kirsty Coventry

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Zimbabwe central bank accumulates almost a ton of gold reserves

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

More people in Zimbabwe could require emergency food aid

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Chamisa employing machiavellian politics to gauge his support

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

Kasukuwere speaks against evictions

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

TelOne sharpen strike force

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zacc taken to court over impounded truck

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

'Recall law aiding death of democracy'

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Ex-Chitungwiza mayor wants to buy service car

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Trio steals gun from CIO operative

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

UK care firm charged workers from Africa thousands more than cost of visa

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

'23 years of sanctions embolden Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Call to scrap import duty, VAT on condoms

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

7 000 ex-Zipra members, identifies 100 properties

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

'Limit exposure to cellphones, TVs'

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Fastjet launches 'Amazing Zimbabwe' campaign

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Fear grips rural and peri-urban areas in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 984 Views

Blue train is doomed

11 hrs ago | 759 Views

Zimbabwe leaders are from Mars!

11 hrs ago | 289 Views

Zanu PF is evicting resettled blacks, Operation Mavhotera Papi mark 2023 in all but name

11 hrs ago | 641 Views

Chamisa's Blue Movement another empty promise in the Zimbabwean sea of political chaos

11 hrs ago | 447 Views

Plumtree woman flees naked from violent boyfriend

11 hrs ago | 763 Views

Woman's bid to save marriage leads to false rape charge

11 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zanu-PF linked prophets fight for dominance

12 hrs ago | 212 Views

Wicknell wants to be a billionaire

12 hrs ago | 211 Views

'Ghost' sparks chaos at primary school

12 hrs ago | 287 Views

Woman kills hubby's lover

12 hrs ago | 263 Views

Adulterous affair leads to senior cop's demotion

12 hrs ago | 366 Views

Chivayo to gift Dj Levels a US$25,000 Benz

12 hrs ago | 211 Views

Zanu-PF clerics in nasty fallout

13 hrs ago | 389 Views

US observer mission issues damning report on Zimbabwe polls

13 hrs ago | 393 Views

'CCC MPs cannot switch parties and run again,' argues Jonathan Moyo

14 hrs ago | 471 Views

Has Chamisa led Zimbabwe's opposition astray?

14 hrs ago | 533 Views

South Africans stage demonstration against school teaching Shona language

14 hrs ago | 939 Views

Businessman demands resignation of Chief Justice Malaba

14 hrs ago | 432 Views

Zanu-PF prepares for DCC elections

14 hrs ago | 147 Views

ZANU PF official jailed for stealing

16 hrs ago | 698 Views

Trio steal Mnangagwa's fish

16 hrs ago | 774 Views

Gatekeepers in Ministry of Sports and Arts stiffle growth and innovation

18 hrs ago | 397 Views

Knight Frank creates cholera super spreader time bomb in Bulawayo's Pioneer House

18 hrs ago | 711 Views

Uproar as Zimbabweans demand Starlink high speed internet service

21 hrs ago | 2376 Views

Chamisa allies stole funds for elections, claims Hwende

13 Feb 2024 at 04:49hrs | 2612 Views

Cholera kills 454 in Zimbabwe

13 Feb 2024 at 04:49hrs | 310 Views

Women in court for assaulting 'husband snatcher' in viral video

13 Feb 2024 at 04:48hrs | 996 Views

Chivayo tells Zimbabweans not tell him how to spend his money

13 Feb 2024 at 04:47hrs | 1031 Views

Zimbabwe electoral dispute backfiring

13 Feb 2024 at 04:47hrs | 2695 Views

War vets fire salvo at Mutsvangwa

13 Feb 2024 at 04:46hrs | 2611 Views