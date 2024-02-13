Fastjet launches 'Amazing Zimbabwe' campaign

News / National

by Staff reporter

FASTJET Zimbabwe has launched the "Amazing Zimbabwe" marketing campaign that focuses on promoting the hidden gems of the country."Amazing Zimbabwe" is a celebration and promotion of all things Zimbabwean encompassing the country's beauty, vibrant culture and rich heritage.The campaign is centred on four pillars synonymous with Zimbabwe's rich traditions, splendid heritage, iconic sites and great people. Fastjet Zimbabwe spokesperson Mr Nunurai Ndawana said the campaign embodied the essence of the country and its commitment to the continuous promotion of air connectivity in the country."This campaign is tailored to showcase Zimbabwe's great assets including some of those that often may not get the attention they deserve. It will be a wide-reaching showcase of many a splendour," he said.Fastjet continued to deliver the message of an "Amazing Zimbabwe" throughout its flight network.The award-winning airline's commitment to travellers is an assurance of a memorable experience in Zimbabwe, uncovering hidden gems and great discoveries.Fastjet flights are available for booking via the Fastjet website, mobile app and usual online trade platforms.The airline is a multi-award-winning African airline that began flight operations in 2012 and today it connects three major cities in Zimbabwe by flying between Harare and Victoria Falls, as well as between Harare and Bulawayo.