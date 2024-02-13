Latest News Editor's Choice


'Limit exposure to cellphones, TVs'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
EXPERTS have warned that early and continuous exposure to cellphones and television sets damages eyesight.

Optometrist and founder of Spectsworld, Dr Kudzaishe Gugulethu Kubvoruno, said the fact that children no longer enjoy lengthy outdoor play explains why there is an increase in eyesight challenges.

"When a human is born, the eye comes with a long sight because the axial length of the eyeball is small. It undergoes a process known as emmetropisation where the eyeball's axial length elongates to reach a state where the eye can see objects at optical infinity which is beyond six metres," said Dr Kubvoruno.

She said the eye elongates as the child's head grows bigger.

"Development stage needs the stimulation of vision by looking at objects beyond six metres. So playing outside and outdoor activities are healthy for the growth of the eye," said Dr Kubvoruno.

"However, nowadays children whose young eyes are developing remain fixated at 40cm to four metres for prolonged hours instead of the six metres distance that is otherwise needed for normal eye development."

Dr Kubvoruno said television sets are usually on average around four metres away from the couch while gadgets such as cellphones are held around 40cm from the eyes.

"When viewing closed objects the muscles in the eye are employed to keep a clear image on the screen of the eye. The over-exertion of these muscles contributes to the development of short sight yet the eye muscles are otherwise relaxed beyond six metres," she said.

"Parents are encouraged to reduce screen time to less than two hours a day and encourage outdoor activities."

Dr Kubvoruno, said that where possible TVs could be kept six metres from the couch.

"The visual system suffers a lot when subjected to excessive hours of screen time. Not only is there a risk of short-sightedness developing, but the risk of dry and red eyes too. The more exposure to blue light the higher the likelihood of developing UV light-related complications on the eye age-related conditions such as cataracts and macular degeneration coming earlier than expected," she said.

Dr Kubvoruno said vision is often taken for granted by most people and there are myths surrounding eyesight care that deter people from seeking helpful treatment.

"So along with anti-reflective lenses, the newer technology is blue block lenses which cut out the blue light from entering into the eyes if the child focuses for prolonged hours in front of a screen to study."

"They should work in a well-lit room, the brightness of the gadget should be at its brightest, the more the light the better the vision. Reflections from the screen can be cut out by wearing anti-reflective computer glasses which can be used when using any gadget for that particular task not for all the time wear," she said.

Dr Kubvoruno said children's eyes should be screened before they start ECD while adults should have their eyes checked at least once every two years.

"Adults above the age of 40 years should also get screened regularly because small print becomes difficult to read when someone reaches that age, and that's where reading glasses come in. They work well for some, but provided you have chosen the correct strength for your age group and provided you don't have a problem seeing far," she said.


Source - The Chronicle

