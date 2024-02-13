Call to scrap import duty, VAT on condoms

News / National

MORE than 455 million condoms have been distributed in Zimbabwe during the past five years amid calls for the removal of import duty and VAT to make condoms more accessible and less costly.According to civic organisations, this will make condoms more affordable in the market and secure the future availability of the product without donor funding.Zimbabwe joined the world in marking World Condom Day yesterday, a day that gives people around the world a chance to receive free condoms and essential information about proper condom use and other sexual health issues.Statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care show that about 143 million condoms were distributed in Zimbabwe in 2017, with uptake of the female condom remaining low due to misconceptions.The number dropped to 81 million male condoms in 2020, probably due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2021, uptake rose to 108 million male condoms while 3,4 million female condoms were distributed. In 2022, the figure for male condoms increased to 119,6 million while those for females dropped to 1,6 million.A total of 28 538 cases of genital ulcers were recorded in 2021, with the infection increasing to 36 267 in 2022 while 61 108 urethra discharge cases were recorded in 2021 before spiking to 79 194 in 2022. Cases of vaginal discharge stood at 77 347 in 2021 and the following year the figure rose to 79 194.In a statement, Population Solutions for Health (PSH) said the Condom Day serves as a reminder of the critical role condoms play in preventing HIV, sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and unintended pregnancies."As we observe this day, we want to emphasise the shortage of domestic funding for condom procurement and call for the removal of import duty and VAT on condoms," read the statement.It said this will make condoms more affordable in the market and secure the future availability of condoms without donor funding.The organisation said while Zimbabwe has achieved considerable success in condom programming, more work needs to be done to address the challenges that threaten to reverse the gains."The condom programme heavily relies on donor support, which has been reduced over the years thereby negatively impacting funding for public and social marketing sector condoms, which serve marginalised communities and low-income earners," said PSH.It said the commercial sector's condom supply has been decreasing over the past two decades, partly due to higher taxes (VAT and import duty) on condoms, which make commercial condoms expensive and unviable."A key aspect of this effort is advocating for increased domestic funding for condoms and the removal of VAT and import duty on condoms," said the organisation.The national commemorations were held in Bulawayo where many Government partners joined forces in distributing condoms and offered testing for HIV, screening for cancer and voluntary medical male circumcision.Aids Healthcare Foundation prevention manager Mr Clever Taderera said the theme for the day — "Always in fashion" — calls for everyone to make use of condoms, which remain the best and most effective method in preventing HIV, STIs and unwanted pregnancies."Condoms remain a critical weapon in the fight against HIV/STI transmission. We, therefore, need to ensure that there is improved access to condoms to all citizens," he said."We urge everyone worldwide to remember that condoms save lives and remain the best option for preventing HIV and other sexually transmitted infections."Today we are here at Hamara market in Bulawayo to commemorate the day, an annual event we mark together with the ministry," said Mr Taderera.He said Zimbabwe's goal is to end Aids by 2030 and this can only be achieved through correct and constant use of condoms."Condoms will never be out of fashion and we will continue spreading the message so that we continue preventing and educating the community," said Mr Taderera.According to the World Health Organisation, over one million people globally acquire an STI every day, and 117 million new HIV infections since 1990 have been averted by condoms.