Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Call to scrap import duty, VAT on condoms

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
MORE than 455 million condoms have been distributed in Zimbabwe during the past five years amid calls for the removal of import duty and VAT to make condoms more accessible and less costly.

According to civic organisations, this will make condoms more affordable in the market and secure the future availability of the product without donor funding.

Zimbabwe joined the world in marking World Condom Day yesterday, a day that gives people around the world a chance to receive free condoms and essential information about proper condom use and other sexual health issues.

Statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care show that about 143 million condoms were distributed in Zimbabwe in 2017, with uptake of the female condom remaining low due to misconceptions.

The number dropped to 81 million male condoms in 2020, probably due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2021, uptake rose to 108 million male condoms while 3,4 million female condoms were distributed. In 2022, the figure for male condoms increased to 119,6 million while those for females dropped to 1,6 million.

A total of 28 538 cases of genital ulcers were recorded in 2021, with the infection increasing to 36 267 in 2022 while 61 108 urethra discharge cases were recorded in 2021 before spiking to 79 194 in 2022. Cases of vaginal discharge stood at 77 347 in 2021 and the following year the figure rose to 79  194.

In a statement, Population Solutions for Health (PSH) said the Condom Day serves as a reminder of the critical role condoms play in preventing HIV, sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and unintended pregnancies.

"As we observe this day, we want to emphasise the shortage of domestic funding for condom procurement and call for the removal of import duty and VAT on condoms," read the statement.

It said this will make condoms more affordable in the market and secure the future availability of condoms without donor funding.

The organisation said while Zimbabwe has achieved considerable success in condom programming, more work needs to be done to address the challenges that threaten to reverse the gains.

"The condom programme heavily relies on donor support, which has been reduced over the years thereby negatively impacting funding for public and social marketing sector condoms, which serve marginalised communities and low-income earners," said PSH.

It said the commercial sector's condom supply has been decreasing over the past two decades, partly due to higher taxes (VAT and import duty) on condoms, which make commercial condoms expensive and unviable.

"A key aspect of this effort is advocating for increased domestic funding for condoms and the removal of VAT and import duty on condoms," said the organisation.

The national commemorations were held in Bulawayo where many Government partners joined forces in distributing condoms and offered testing for HIV, screening for cancer and voluntary medical male circumcision.

Aids Healthcare Foundation prevention manager Mr Clever Taderera said the theme for the day — "Always in fashion" — calls for everyone to make use of condoms, which remain the best and most effective method in preventing HIV, STIs and unwanted pregnancies.

"Condoms remain a critical weapon in the fight against HIV/STI transmission. We, therefore, need to ensure that there is improved access to condoms to all citizens," he said.

"We urge everyone worldwide to remember that condoms save lives and remain the best option for preventing  HIV and other sexually transmitted infections.

"Today we are here at Hamara market in Bulawayo to commemorate the day, an annual event we mark together with the ministry," said Mr Taderera.

He said Zimbabwe's goal is to end Aids by 2030 and this can only be achieved through correct and constant use of condoms.

"Condoms will never be out of fashion and we will continue spreading the message so that we continue preventing and educating the community," said Mr Taderera.

According to the World Health Organisation, over one million people globally acquire an STI every day, and 117 million new HIV infections since 1990 have been averted by condoms.


Source - The Chronicle
More on: #VAT, #Condoms, #Import

Comments

House for sale


Must Read

'Sikhala soiled Zimbabwe police image'

1 hr ago | 375 Views

South Africa launches bid to recapture Zimbabwean prison escapee

1 hr ago | 197 Views

UFC star Themba Gorimbo blasts Kirsty Coventry

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zimbabwe central bank accumulates almost a ton of gold reserves

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

More people in Zimbabwe could require emergency food aid

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Chamisa employing machiavellian politics to gauge his support

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Kasukuwere speaks against evictions

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

TelOne sharpen strike force

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zacc taken to court over impounded truck

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

'Recall law aiding death of democracy'

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Ex-Chitungwiza mayor wants to buy service car

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Trio steals gun from CIO operative

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

UK care firm charged workers from Africa thousands more than cost of visa

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

'23 years of sanctions embolden Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

7 000 ex-Zipra members, identifies 100 properties

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

'Limit exposure to cellphones, TVs'

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Fastjet launches 'Amazing Zimbabwe' campaign

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe makes ECD compulsory

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Fear grips rural and peri-urban areas in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 989 Views

Blue train is doomed

11 hrs ago | 759 Views

Zimbabwe leaders are from Mars!

11 hrs ago | 290 Views

Zanu PF is evicting resettled blacks, Operation Mavhotera Papi mark 2023 in all but name

11 hrs ago | 644 Views

Chamisa's Blue Movement another empty promise in the Zimbabwean sea of political chaos

11 hrs ago | 449 Views

Plumtree woman flees naked from violent boyfriend

11 hrs ago | 767 Views

Woman's bid to save marriage leads to false rape charge

11 hrs ago | 585 Views

Zanu-PF linked prophets fight for dominance

12 hrs ago | 214 Views

Wicknell wants to be a billionaire

12 hrs ago | 211 Views

'Ghost' sparks chaos at primary school

12 hrs ago | 287 Views

Woman kills hubby's lover

12 hrs ago | 263 Views

Adulterous affair leads to senior cop's demotion

12 hrs ago | 368 Views

Chivayo to gift Dj Levels a US$25,000 Benz

12 hrs ago | 211 Views

Zanu-PF clerics in nasty fallout

13 hrs ago | 389 Views

US observer mission issues damning report on Zimbabwe polls

13 hrs ago | 393 Views

'CCC MPs cannot switch parties and run again,' argues Jonathan Moyo

14 hrs ago | 471 Views

Has Chamisa led Zimbabwe's opposition astray?

14 hrs ago | 535 Views

South Africans stage demonstration against school teaching Shona language

14 hrs ago | 940 Views

Businessman demands resignation of Chief Justice Malaba

14 hrs ago | 432 Views

Zanu-PF prepares for DCC elections

14 hrs ago | 148 Views

ZANU PF official jailed for stealing

16 hrs ago | 698 Views

Trio steal Mnangagwa's fish

16 hrs ago | 774 Views

Gatekeepers in Ministry of Sports and Arts stiffle growth and innovation

18 hrs ago | 398 Views

Knight Frank creates cholera super spreader time bomb in Bulawayo's Pioneer House

18 hrs ago | 711 Views

Uproar as Zimbabweans demand Starlink high speed internet service

21 hrs ago | 2376 Views

Chamisa allies stole funds for elections, claims Hwende

13 Feb 2024 at 04:49hrs | 2612 Views

Cholera kills 454 in Zimbabwe

13 Feb 2024 at 04:49hrs | 311 Views

Women in court for assaulting 'husband snatcher' in viral video

13 Feb 2024 at 04:48hrs | 996 Views

Chivayo tells Zimbabweans not tell him how to spend his money

13 Feb 2024 at 04:47hrs | 1031 Views

Zimbabwe electoral dispute backfiring

13 Feb 2024 at 04:47hrs | 2696 Views

War vets fire salvo at Mutsvangwa

13 Feb 2024 at 04:46hrs | 2611 Views