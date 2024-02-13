Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'23 years of sanctions embolden Zimbabwe'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE'S story is that of resilience, innovation, people-centred policies and the undying resolve to defeat illegal Western sanctions that have continued to pound the country for over 23 years.

Today, Zimbabwe is the fastest growing economy in the Southern African region, one of the few countries in Africa to achieve wheat self-sufficiency, and has an ever-improving standard of living as well as increased registration of patents, start-ups and new industries.

These achievements in the face of great odds were unpacked here by President Mnangagwa in his address to the World Governments Summit early yesterday.

The World Governments Summit, running under the theme "Shaping Future Governments", is a platform to identify innovative solutions for future challenges.

Discussions involve governments, international organisations, thought leaders, and private sector leaders from around the globe.

"Since the advent of the Second Republic, in 2018, the Government of Zimbabwe has implemented multi-pronged strategies for sustainable development, economic growth and a higher quality of life that leaves no one and no place behind.

"Due to the illegal sanctions imposed on our country, Zimbabwe has no lines of credit from International Financial Institutions. Instead of burying our heads in the sand, we resolved to be innovative and leverage our own domestic resources to drive a sustainable, realistic and achievable people-centred development agenda. Our National Vision and National Development Strategy outlines the national strategic objective being the realisation of an upper middle-income economy by 2030," the President said.

"Stability is being pursued through complementary channels namely, fiscal prudence; tight monetary policy; currency reforms; and long-term investment. To this end, Government has maintained budget deficits of no more than 1.5 percent of GDP per annum. Our Central Bank continues to maintain positive real interest rates thereby discouraging excessive borrowing, consumption and speculative behaviour.

"The post-2018 period has seen my Government adopt innovative financial ingenuity to back the domestic currency with a stable and globally priced asset such as gold."

The President further outlined how his Government is investing in sustainable economic growth through its infrastructural investment programme.

The Second Republic has transformed the country in a short period through massive infrastructure projects that are attracting foreign investment, creating jobs and improving the standard of living.

"Over the period 2021 and 2023, Zimbabwe experienced strong economic growth rate averaging 6.8 percent, to become the fastest growing economy in the Southern African region.

"To ensure sustainability and growth, an inclusive stakeholder approach, the decentralisation of Government services and introduction of e-Government have provided a sound base for accelerating value chain transformation.

"This has also helped to reduce public expenditure, entrench public sector accountability, and nurture transparency and quality service delivery," President Mnangagwa said.

He said as a natural resource rich country, Zimbabwe will continue to anchor growth on agriculture and mining.

The two major sectors of the economy are key contributors to export earnings, employment creation and stimulate the manufacturing sector.

In the face of challenges brought about by global warming, President Mnangagwa said the Agriculture, Food Systems and Rural Transformation Strategy has seen rapid development in the agriculture sector.

"The agricultural sector grew by 4.1 percent in 2020, 17.5 percent in 2021 and 6.2 percent in 2022.

"Resultantly, Zimbabwe is now food secure and one of the two countries in Africa which has realised wheat self-sufficiency. This firm foundation has resulted in export growth, enhanced agro-industrialisation, increased employment and a higher standard of living for the predominantly rural population," he said.

President Mnangagwa also told the summit of the success of the climate-proved agriculture model – Pfumvudza/Intwasa – which has benefited millions of rural farmers and peri-urban beneficiaries.

He also touched on dam construction at national level as well as the development of modern irrigation systems.

"With regards to financing, my Government has adopted innovative financing models to facilitate the growth of specific agriculture value-chains. Over and above the climate-proofed input support scheme to vulnerable rural households, an institutionalised government-guaranteed financing model provides credit to commercial farmers," the President said.

As part of a rapidly changing world, the President said, Zimbabwe is re-imagining future societies, anchored on education systems with a bias towards science.

"As such, Zimbabwe saw it fit to adopt policies and an education curriculum that fosters scientific and technological innovations which drive the growth of industries and provide solutions to address challenges faced by our societies.

"We have realigned the education curriculum, based on our unique country realities and resource endowments which gave birth to Heritage Based Education 5.0. Philosophy. This leverages on science and technology development to deliver relevant goods and services," he said.

"Through this model, Zimbabwe increased the registration of patents, start-ups and new industries. The new corps of innovators, inventors, and techno-preneurs are not only answering the socio-economic problems faced by our communities and the economy but also harnessing the immense opportunities that are present in our resource rich country."

The President used the example of the country's successful launch of its first satellite Zim-Stat1 through the Zimbabwe National Geospatial and Space Agency, as evidence of a re-imagined education system.

Turning to the health sector, the President said the country had made tremendous strides towards universal health coverage and quality health delivery, despite illegal sanctions.

"In this respect, investments continue to focus on the construction and rehabilitation of health facilities, procurement of modern medical equipment and provision of essential drugs and pharmaceuticals.

"These interventions have seen the reduction in morbidity and mortality, improved reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health," he said.

The President acknowledged the support Zimbabwe has received from partners, friendly countries and regional and international blocs, before inviting new friends in line with his open foreign policy stance.

"As I conclude, I want to state that much more work needs to be done, however, Zimbabwe remains emboldened by the hurdles we have overcome in the past 23 years of sanctions. We are grateful for the support, solidarity, trade, investment and partnership we have always received from our Southern African region as well as progressive members and partners in the comity of nations.

"We look forward to more of you, joining Zimbabwe on our exciting and unfolding journey towards the realisation of our national aspirations of a modern, prosperous and empowered society with a high quality of life," he said.

The World Governments Summit ends today and President Mnangagwa is expected to continue meeting investors and UAE government officials who have shown serious interest in Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa also had interviews with foreign media organisations, where he spoke on opportunities presented by the summit. He said countries could share experiences on climate change, artificial intelligence (AI) and governance systems.

On AI he said governments have "no choice but to embrace technology" and on mitigating the effects of climate change he cited the construction of dams under the Second Republic.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Zimbabwe, #Sanctions,

Comments

House for sale


Must Read

'Sikhala soiled Zimbabwe police image'

1 hr ago | 374 Views

South Africa launches bid to recapture Zimbabwean prison escapee

1 hr ago | 197 Views

UFC star Themba Gorimbo blasts Kirsty Coventry

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zimbabwe central bank accumulates almost a ton of gold reserves

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

More people in Zimbabwe could require emergency food aid

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Chamisa employing machiavellian politics to gauge his support

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Kasukuwere speaks against evictions

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

TelOne sharpen strike force

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zacc taken to court over impounded truck

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

'Recall law aiding death of democracy'

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Ex-Chitungwiza mayor wants to buy service car

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Trio steals gun from CIO operative

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

UK care firm charged workers from Africa thousands more than cost of visa

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Call to scrap import duty, VAT on condoms

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

7 000 ex-Zipra members, identifies 100 properties

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

'Limit exposure to cellphones, TVs'

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Fastjet launches 'Amazing Zimbabwe' campaign

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe makes ECD compulsory

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Fear grips rural and peri-urban areas in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 989 Views

Blue train is doomed

11 hrs ago | 759 Views

Zimbabwe leaders are from Mars!

11 hrs ago | 290 Views

Zanu PF is evicting resettled blacks, Operation Mavhotera Papi mark 2023 in all but name

11 hrs ago | 643 Views

Chamisa's Blue Movement another empty promise in the Zimbabwean sea of political chaos

11 hrs ago | 449 Views

Plumtree woman flees naked from violent boyfriend

11 hrs ago | 766 Views

Woman's bid to save marriage leads to false rape charge

11 hrs ago | 585 Views

Zanu-PF linked prophets fight for dominance

12 hrs ago | 214 Views

Wicknell wants to be a billionaire

12 hrs ago | 211 Views

'Ghost' sparks chaos at primary school

12 hrs ago | 287 Views

Woman kills hubby's lover

12 hrs ago | 263 Views

Adulterous affair leads to senior cop's demotion

12 hrs ago | 368 Views

Chivayo to gift Dj Levels a US$25,000 Benz

12 hrs ago | 211 Views

Zanu-PF clerics in nasty fallout

13 hrs ago | 389 Views

US observer mission issues damning report on Zimbabwe polls

13 hrs ago | 393 Views

'CCC MPs cannot switch parties and run again,' argues Jonathan Moyo

14 hrs ago | 471 Views

Has Chamisa led Zimbabwe's opposition astray?

14 hrs ago | 535 Views

South Africans stage demonstration against school teaching Shona language

14 hrs ago | 940 Views

Businessman demands resignation of Chief Justice Malaba

14 hrs ago | 432 Views

Zanu-PF prepares for DCC elections

14 hrs ago | 148 Views

ZANU PF official jailed for stealing

16 hrs ago | 698 Views

Trio steal Mnangagwa's fish

16 hrs ago | 774 Views

Gatekeepers in Ministry of Sports and Arts stiffle growth and innovation

18 hrs ago | 398 Views

Knight Frank creates cholera super spreader time bomb in Bulawayo's Pioneer House

18 hrs ago | 711 Views

Uproar as Zimbabweans demand Starlink high speed internet service

21 hrs ago | 2376 Views

Chamisa allies stole funds for elections, claims Hwende

13 Feb 2024 at 04:49hrs | 2612 Views

Cholera kills 454 in Zimbabwe

13 Feb 2024 at 04:49hrs | 311 Views

Women in court for assaulting 'husband snatcher' in viral video

13 Feb 2024 at 04:48hrs | 996 Views

Chivayo tells Zimbabweans not tell him how to spend his money

13 Feb 2024 at 04:47hrs | 1031 Views

Zimbabwe electoral dispute backfiring

13 Feb 2024 at 04:47hrs | 2696 Views

War vets fire salvo at Mutsvangwa

13 Feb 2024 at 04:46hrs | 2611 Views