Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Recall law aiding death of democracy'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The constitutional provisions which allow legislators and councillors to be recalled should be revisited as they are aiding the death of democracy in Zimbabwe, The Carter Center has said.

The United States-based international organisation observed Zimbabwe's August 2023 harmonised elections and issued a scathing report on the polls which were condemned by several observer missions.

The Carter Center is a non-governmental organisation that helps to improve lives by resolving conflicts; advancing democracy and preventing diseases.

The international election observation mission publicly released its preliminary statement of findings and conclusions on the electoral process of August 23 last year.

"After election day, the mission continued to observe tabulation, announcement of results, and the postelection environment.

"LTOs [long-term observers] remained in their assigned areas and continued to follow developments, including activities of Zec provincial commissions, political parties/candidates, CSOs, and media.

Although the initial schedule provided for the continued deployment of LTOs to observe the post-election environment for a few weeks, the observers' stay in Zimbabwe was cut short when the Foreign Affairs ministry refused to extend visas."

The core team left Zimbabwe on September 4, 2023, before the entire electoral process had been completed.

"Nevertheless, the Carter Center observer mission continued to follow the final stages of the election processes, such as election dispute resolution, as well as the recalls of elected CCC [Citizens Coalition for Change] parliamentarians and councillors and the subsequent by-elections in November and December.

The observer mission conducted a follow-up visit to present its key findings and conclusions to government representatives and other stakeholders in November last year but continued to experience challenges in accessing representatives of the relevant State institutions, including Zec officials.

However, in its final report published on Monday this week, the Carter Center revealed that sections 129 and 278, which outline grounds for the termination of elected officials, must be amended to incorporate stronger safeguards against arbitrary recalls.

"Such reforms are essential to upholding the principles of democratic governance and ensuring that elected representatives remain accountable to their constituents.

"In a democracy, the power to recall a representative from public office is an important mechanism to ensure that elected officials remain accountable to their constituents."

"Once elected to office, representatives must, therefore, be accountable to citizens as well as to their political parties. The centre recommends that sections 129 and 278 of the Zimbabwe Constitution, which outline various circumstances for the termination of an MP, senator or local authority councillor, should be revised to include more safeguards to ensure they are not open to recalls."

The recalls, initiated by Sengezo Tshabangu under the guise of being the interim secretary-general of CCC party, targeted elected officials who were allegedly no longer deemed members of the party.

Without consultation or due process, a total of 28 CCC MPs, 14 senators and 69 councilors were stripped of their positions, triggering a bitter interparty dispute that spilled to the courts.

"Despite legal challenges, three rounds of recalls led to vacant seats in the National Assembly and local government, prompting by-elections on November 11, December 9, 2023 and Febuary 3, 2024," the centre said.

However, the CCC's decision not to participate in the by-elections was met with defiance from the recalled MPs who sought to stand as CCC candidates. The High Court intervened, barring their re-contestation.

 "The by-elections had a significantly lower voter turnout compared with the August general elections and, considering the number of eligible voters in the respective areas, indicate erosion of the trust and confidence in the electoral process, political disillusionment, and voter apathy," the organisation added (sic).

Source - newsday

Comments

House for sale


Must Read

'Sikhala soiled Zimbabwe police image'

1 hr ago | 373 Views

South Africa launches bid to recapture Zimbabwean prison escapee

1 hr ago | 196 Views

UFC star Themba Gorimbo blasts Kirsty Coventry

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zimbabwe central bank accumulates almost a ton of gold reserves

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

More people in Zimbabwe could require emergency food aid

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Chamisa employing machiavellian politics to gauge his support

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Kasukuwere speaks against evictions

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

TelOne sharpen strike force

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zacc taken to court over impounded truck

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Ex-Chitungwiza mayor wants to buy service car

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Trio steals gun from CIO operative

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

UK care firm charged workers from Africa thousands more than cost of visa

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

'23 years of sanctions embolden Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Call to scrap import duty, VAT on condoms

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

7 000 ex-Zipra members, identifies 100 properties

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

'Limit exposure to cellphones, TVs'

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Fastjet launches 'Amazing Zimbabwe' campaign

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe makes ECD compulsory

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Fear grips rural and peri-urban areas in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 988 Views

Blue train is doomed

11 hrs ago | 759 Views

Zimbabwe leaders are from Mars!

11 hrs ago | 290 Views

Zanu PF is evicting resettled blacks, Operation Mavhotera Papi mark 2023 in all but name

11 hrs ago | 643 Views

Chamisa's Blue Movement another empty promise in the Zimbabwean sea of political chaos

11 hrs ago | 449 Views

Plumtree woman flees naked from violent boyfriend

11 hrs ago | 766 Views

Woman's bid to save marriage leads to false rape charge

11 hrs ago | 585 Views

Zanu-PF linked prophets fight for dominance

12 hrs ago | 213 Views

Wicknell wants to be a billionaire

12 hrs ago | 211 Views

'Ghost' sparks chaos at primary school

12 hrs ago | 287 Views

Woman kills hubby's lover

12 hrs ago | 263 Views

Adulterous affair leads to senior cop's demotion

12 hrs ago | 368 Views

Chivayo to gift Dj Levels a US$25,000 Benz

12 hrs ago | 211 Views

Zanu-PF clerics in nasty fallout

13 hrs ago | 389 Views

US observer mission issues damning report on Zimbabwe polls

13 hrs ago | 393 Views

'CCC MPs cannot switch parties and run again,' argues Jonathan Moyo

14 hrs ago | 471 Views

Has Chamisa led Zimbabwe's opposition astray?

14 hrs ago | 535 Views

South Africans stage demonstration against school teaching Shona language

14 hrs ago | 940 Views

Businessman demands resignation of Chief Justice Malaba

14 hrs ago | 432 Views

Zanu-PF prepares for DCC elections

14 hrs ago | 147 Views

ZANU PF official jailed for stealing

16 hrs ago | 698 Views

Trio steal Mnangagwa's fish

16 hrs ago | 774 Views

Gatekeepers in Ministry of Sports and Arts stiffle growth and innovation

18 hrs ago | 398 Views

Knight Frank creates cholera super spreader time bomb in Bulawayo's Pioneer House

18 hrs ago | 711 Views

Uproar as Zimbabweans demand Starlink high speed internet service

21 hrs ago | 2376 Views

Chamisa allies stole funds for elections, claims Hwende

13 Feb 2024 at 04:49hrs | 2612 Views

Cholera kills 454 in Zimbabwe

13 Feb 2024 at 04:49hrs | 310 Views

Women in court for assaulting 'husband snatcher' in viral video

13 Feb 2024 at 04:48hrs | 996 Views

Chivayo tells Zimbabweans not tell him how to spend his money

13 Feb 2024 at 04:47hrs | 1031 Views

Zimbabwe electoral dispute backfiring

13 Feb 2024 at 04:47hrs | 2696 Views

War vets fire salvo at Mutsvangwa

13 Feb 2024 at 04:46hrs | 2611 Views