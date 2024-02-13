Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

TelOne sharpen strike force

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
TELONE coach Tendai Chikuni wants to add good strikers into his squad as the league returnees look for a prolonged stay in the topflight league.

The Gweru-based side returns to the elite league having previously flirted with the big guns in 2019 for a season before their relegation to Division O.

And as they aim to stay longer this time around, head coach Chikuni is building a squad which he feels will hold their own against the other big boys.

The coach is happy with how his team is shaping up, although he believes the strike force needs to be sharpened.

The team retained their top scorers from last season Blessing Sibanda and Blessing Sahondo, but Chikuni feels the team needs to add more firepower.

Sibanda and Sahondo contributed a combined 28 goals to lead the team to league promotion.

"We are not yet done with transfers. Our strike force still needs new and good signings," Chikuni said.

"We need to score goals if we are going to win matches. The striking department is an area that we are still looking at, hoping that we can find the right personnel."

The club is understood to be closing in on Hugh Chikosa who was with Simba Bhora last season.

Sources claimed that the attacking midfielder has already agreed terms with TelOne and could sign a contract soon.

Highlanders reject Washington Navaya has also been spotted at the club recently, and it is believed he wants to entice the former FC Platinum coach to take him on board.

Chikuni admitted there are players that he is assessing in the hope of adding them to his squad.

"The PSL is different from the lower leagues. Here we will need to be as precise as we can so that we remain in the league.

"We have players that we are considering, but to be honest, they must be as good as possible so that we can accommodate them in our team," Chikuni said.

Source - newsday

Comments

House for sale


Must Read

'Sikhala soiled Zimbabwe police image'

1 hr ago | 373 Views

South Africa launches bid to recapture Zimbabwean prison escapee

1 hr ago | 196 Views

UFC star Themba Gorimbo blasts Kirsty Coventry

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zimbabwe central bank accumulates almost a ton of gold reserves

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

More people in Zimbabwe could require emergency food aid

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Chamisa employing machiavellian politics to gauge his support

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Kasukuwere speaks against evictions

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

Zacc taken to court over impounded truck

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

'Recall law aiding death of democracy'

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Ex-Chitungwiza mayor wants to buy service car

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Trio steals gun from CIO operative

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

UK care firm charged workers from Africa thousands more than cost of visa

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

'23 years of sanctions embolden Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Call to scrap import duty, VAT on condoms

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

7 000 ex-Zipra members, identifies 100 properties

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

'Limit exposure to cellphones, TVs'

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Fastjet launches 'Amazing Zimbabwe' campaign

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe makes ECD compulsory

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Fear grips rural and peri-urban areas in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 986 Views

Blue train is doomed

11 hrs ago | 759 Views

Zimbabwe leaders are from Mars!

11 hrs ago | 290 Views

Zanu PF is evicting resettled blacks, Operation Mavhotera Papi mark 2023 in all but name

11 hrs ago | 642 Views

Chamisa's Blue Movement another empty promise in the Zimbabwean sea of political chaos

11 hrs ago | 449 Views

Plumtree woman flees naked from violent boyfriend

11 hrs ago | 766 Views

Woman's bid to save marriage leads to false rape charge

11 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zanu-PF linked prophets fight for dominance

12 hrs ago | 213 Views

Wicknell wants to be a billionaire

12 hrs ago | 211 Views

'Ghost' sparks chaos at primary school

12 hrs ago | 287 Views

Woman kills hubby's lover

12 hrs ago | 263 Views

Adulterous affair leads to senior cop's demotion

12 hrs ago | 368 Views

Chivayo to gift Dj Levels a US$25,000 Benz

12 hrs ago | 211 Views

Zanu-PF clerics in nasty fallout

13 hrs ago | 389 Views

US observer mission issues damning report on Zimbabwe polls

13 hrs ago | 393 Views

'CCC MPs cannot switch parties and run again,' argues Jonathan Moyo

14 hrs ago | 471 Views

Has Chamisa led Zimbabwe's opposition astray?

14 hrs ago | 535 Views

South Africans stage demonstration against school teaching Shona language

14 hrs ago | 940 Views

Businessman demands resignation of Chief Justice Malaba

14 hrs ago | 432 Views

Zanu-PF prepares for DCC elections

14 hrs ago | 147 Views

ZANU PF official jailed for stealing

16 hrs ago | 698 Views

Trio steal Mnangagwa's fish

16 hrs ago | 774 Views

Gatekeepers in Ministry of Sports and Arts stiffle growth and innovation

18 hrs ago | 398 Views

Knight Frank creates cholera super spreader time bomb in Bulawayo's Pioneer House

18 hrs ago | 711 Views

Uproar as Zimbabweans demand Starlink high speed internet service

21 hrs ago | 2376 Views

Chamisa allies stole funds for elections, claims Hwende

13 Feb 2024 at 04:49hrs | 2612 Views

Cholera kills 454 in Zimbabwe

13 Feb 2024 at 04:49hrs | 310 Views

Women in court for assaulting 'husband snatcher' in viral video

13 Feb 2024 at 04:48hrs | 996 Views

Chivayo tells Zimbabweans not tell him how to spend his money

13 Feb 2024 at 04:47hrs | 1031 Views

Zimbabwe electoral dispute backfiring

13 Feb 2024 at 04:47hrs | 2696 Views

War vets fire salvo at Mutsvangwa

13 Feb 2024 at 04:46hrs | 2611 Views