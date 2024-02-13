TelOne sharpen strike force

News / National

by Staff reporter

TELONE coach Tendai Chikuni wants to add good strikers into his squad as the league returnees look for a prolonged stay in the topflight league.The Gweru-based side returns to the elite league having previously flirted with the big guns in 2019 for a season before their relegation to Division O.And as they aim to stay longer this time around, head coach Chikuni is building a squad which he feels will hold their own against the other big boys.The coach is happy with how his team is shaping up, although he believes the strike force needs to be sharpened.The team retained their top scorers from last season Blessing Sibanda and Blessing Sahondo, but Chikuni feels the team needs to add more firepower.Sibanda and Sahondo contributed a combined 28 goals to lead the team to league promotion."We are not yet done with transfers. Our strike force still needs new and good signings," Chikuni said."We need to score goals if we are going to win matches. The striking department is an area that we are still looking at, hoping that we can find the right personnel."The club is understood to be closing in on Hugh Chikosa who was with Simba Bhora last season.Sources claimed that the attacking midfielder has already agreed terms with TelOne and could sign a contract soon.Highlanders reject Washington Navaya has also been spotted at the club recently, and it is believed he wants to entice the former FC Platinum coach to take him on board.Chikuni admitted there are players that he is assessing in the hope of adding them to his squad."The PSL is different from the lower leagues. Here we will need to be as precise as we can so that we remain in the league."We have players that we are considering, but to be honest, they must be as good as possible so that we can accommodate them in our team," Chikuni said.