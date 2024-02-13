Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

More people in Zimbabwe could require emergency food aid

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The World Food Program (WFP) on Tuesday warned that more people in Zimbabwe will likely require emergency food aid during the 2024/2025 lean season due to the impact of El Nino.

Although the level of food insecurity in the country will be determined by June this year, the implications of El Nino may likely be profound and multifaceted, WFP Representative and Country Director in Zimbabwe Francesca Erdelmann said at a signing ceremony for emergency food assistance.

The lean season in Zimbabwe typically starts in October and reaches its peak between January and March. It is a time when communities, particularly in rural areas, do not have enough food to feed themselves.

In this current lean season, 2.7 million people in rural Zimbabwe out of the country's total population of 16 million people are food insecure, according to a livelihoods assessment done by the government.

The Zimbabwean government, working jointly with the WFP, has started emergency food distribution to vulnerable households throughout the country.

Erdelmann said the upcoming 2024/2025 lean season could see more people in the country requiring food assistance due to the impact of El Nino, warning that lower harvests and fewer livelihood opportunities will likely culminate in a deeper and earlier 2024/2025 lean season.

"With erratic rainfall, diminished harvests, and fewer livelihood opportunities, vulnerable communities could face uncertainty and the grim reality of depleted food stocks and increased susceptibility to hunger," she said.

She said the UN agency will work with the Zimbabwean government to come up with a collective response plan on the impact of El Nino, aiming to provide immediate relief while also jointly investing in fostering resilience and sustainable solutions for communities in need.

Erdelmann noted that although Zimbabwe has invested heavily in dam construction, its irrigation capacity remained low, which negates its capacity to respond to climate-induced droughts.

Over the years, the WFP has not only been providing humanitarian food assistance to Zimbabwe but resilience building as well, as part of its long-term solutions to persistent food insecurity and bolster communities' ability to withstand future shocks.

In Zimbabwe, Erdelmann said their resilience building program started in 2011, and some of the programs have started to bear positive results in terms of boosting household food security.

She said some of the districts in the country that were previously categorized as most food insecure are now being regarded by the government as less food insecure due to the various WFP-backed livelihood programs.

Source - Xinhua
More on: #Food, #WFP, #Drought

Comments

House for sale


Must Read

'Sikhala soiled Zimbabwe police image'

1 hr ago | 371 Views

South Africa launches bid to recapture Zimbabwean prison escapee

1 hr ago | 196 Views

UFC star Themba Gorimbo blasts Kirsty Coventry

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zimbabwe central bank accumulates almost a ton of gold reserves

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Chamisa employing machiavellian politics to gauge his support

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Kasukuwere speaks against evictions

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

TelOne sharpen strike force

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zacc taken to court over impounded truck

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

'Recall law aiding death of democracy'

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Ex-Chitungwiza mayor wants to buy service car

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Trio steals gun from CIO operative

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

UK care firm charged workers from Africa thousands more than cost of visa

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

'23 years of sanctions embolden Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Call to scrap import duty, VAT on condoms

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

7 000 ex-Zipra members, identifies 100 properties

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

'Limit exposure to cellphones, TVs'

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Fastjet launches 'Amazing Zimbabwe' campaign

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe makes ECD compulsory

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Fear grips rural and peri-urban areas in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 985 Views

Blue train is doomed

11 hrs ago | 759 Views

Zimbabwe leaders are from Mars!

11 hrs ago | 290 Views

Zanu PF is evicting resettled blacks, Operation Mavhotera Papi mark 2023 in all but name

11 hrs ago | 642 Views

Chamisa's Blue Movement another empty promise in the Zimbabwean sea of political chaos

11 hrs ago | 449 Views

Plumtree woman flees naked from violent boyfriend

11 hrs ago | 766 Views

Woman's bid to save marriage leads to false rape charge

11 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zanu-PF linked prophets fight for dominance

12 hrs ago | 213 Views

Wicknell wants to be a billionaire

12 hrs ago | 211 Views

'Ghost' sparks chaos at primary school

12 hrs ago | 287 Views

Woman kills hubby's lover

12 hrs ago | 263 Views

Adulterous affair leads to senior cop's demotion

12 hrs ago | 368 Views

Chivayo to gift Dj Levels a US$25,000 Benz

12 hrs ago | 211 Views

Zanu-PF clerics in nasty fallout

13 hrs ago | 389 Views

US observer mission issues damning report on Zimbabwe polls

13 hrs ago | 393 Views

'CCC MPs cannot switch parties and run again,' argues Jonathan Moyo

14 hrs ago | 471 Views

Has Chamisa led Zimbabwe's opposition astray?

14 hrs ago | 535 Views

South Africans stage demonstration against school teaching Shona language

14 hrs ago | 940 Views

Businessman demands resignation of Chief Justice Malaba

14 hrs ago | 432 Views

Zanu-PF prepares for DCC elections

14 hrs ago | 147 Views

ZANU PF official jailed for stealing

16 hrs ago | 698 Views

Trio steal Mnangagwa's fish

16 hrs ago | 774 Views

Gatekeepers in Ministry of Sports and Arts stiffle growth and innovation

18 hrs ago | 398 Views

Knight Frank creates cholera super spreader time bomb in Bulawayo's Pioneer House

18 hrs ago | 711 Views

Uproar as Zimbabweans demand Starlink high speed internet service

21 hrs ago | 2376 Views

Chamisa allies stole funds for elections, claims Hwende

13 Feb 2024 at 04:49hrs | 2612 Views

Cholera kills 454 in Zimbabwe

13 Feb 2024 at 04:49hrs | 310 Views

Women in court for assaulting 'husband snatcher' in viral video

13 Feb 2024 at 04:48hrs | 996 Views

Chivayo tells Zimbabweans not tell him how to spend his money

13 Feb 2024 at 04:47hrs | 1031 Views

Zimbabwe electoral dispute backfiring

13 Feb 2024 at 04:47hrs | 2695 Views

War vets fire salvo at Mutsvangwa

13 Feb 2024 at 04:46hrs | 2611 Views