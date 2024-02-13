UFC star Themba Gorimbo blasts Kirsty Coventry

News / National

by Staff reporter

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) standout Themba Gorimbo finds himself in conflict with Minister of Sports Kirsty Coventry and the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) due to their refusal to grant him permission to display national colors.Despite his groundbreaking achievements in UFC, Gorimbo has been denied the opportunity to feature Zimbabwe's national colors on his fighting attire, resorting instead to using the South African flag.Expressing his frustration, Gorimbo criticized Coventry, labeling her as the worst minister ever, and challenged the SRC regarding the delay in approving his request for national colors."The only way I can represent Zimbabwe currently is through this method. Every other UFC athlete proudly displays their country's flag on their gear except for me, and I don't understand why. The so-called Zim MMA board and SRC are making it difficult for me to have my flag on my kit," Gorimbo lamented."Why is it so hard for me to use the Zimbabwean flag, yet it was effortless to use the South African one? I didn't have to follow any procedures to use the South African flag," he added.Affectionately known as "The Answer," Gorimbo appealed to the sports ministry last year to allow him to use the national emblem after competing in gear adorned with South African colors.Gorimbo captured the admiration of many fans recently after securing a victory over USA's Pete Rodriguez via TKO in just 32 seconds, and he aims to set more records in the sport.However, despite his success, Gorimbo feels undervalued by the sports regulatory body and ministry."They show me disrespect by publishing my phone number and email on the internet. That's not right, and that's not how proper protocol should be handled. There should be a clear procedure to follow, but it seems like there isn't. It's just about approving the design. I shouldn't even have to be involved, but here I am, because I've never had the opportunity to wear a shirt with my flag in UFC. Anyway, I think they should stick to their responsibilities," Gorimbo concluded.