Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Sikhala soiled Zimbabwe police image'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The investigating officer into Job Sikhala's charges of publishing falsehoods says the former lawmaker should not be spared any corresponding punishment for allegedly tarnishing the image of the police force.

Davison Mugesi was speaking in court on Tuesday as court sat to hear mitigation from the opposition politician who was convicted last week for a Facebook post claiming a police operative who was enforcing Covid-19 lockdown regulations had performed his job recklessly when he accidentally struck and killed a baby that was strapped on its mother's back sometime in 2020.

This was after images of a wailing woman who angrily tussled a uniformed police officer along Harare's Second Street extension claiming the operative had killed her baby went viral on social media.

It later turned out the baby was alive.

Sikhala was later accused of publishing falsehoods prejudicial to the state.

In his submissions before Harare magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka, Mugesi argued the political firebrand abused his privilege as a legislator and public figure to tarnish the image of the police through false claims.

"As human beings, we are quick to panic and the way the message was communicated caused panic among the family of the baby. It has been very difficult for the organisation (ZRP) at large to restore its dignity," Mugesi said.

The police officer said Sikhala should have known better since he was a parliamentarian at the time.

"The accused was a member of parliament by then.

"There is no doubt that he had a huge following. The false information he posted destroyed the reputation of the police.

"It also changed the picture of police service both on a national and international level," he said.

In response, Sikhala's lawyer Harrison Nkomo argued the allegations against the politician should be disregarded as they were based on a law that no longer exists.

This, Nkomo said, shows that justice does not prevail in Zimbabwe.

Sikhala is expected back in court on February 15 for sentencing.

Source - zimlive
More on: #Sikhala, #Police, #Image

Comments

House for sale


Must Read

South Africa launches bid to recapture Zimbabwean prison escapee

1 hr ago | 192 Views

UFC star Themba Gorimbo blasts Kirsty Coventry

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Zimbabwe central bank accumulates almost a ton of gold reserves

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

More people in Zimbabwe could require emergency food aid

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Chamisa employing machiavellian politics to gauge his support

2 hrs ago | 228 Views

Kasukuwere speaks against evictions

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

TelOne sharpen strike force

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zacc taken to court over impounded truck

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

'Recall law aiding death of democracy'

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Ex-Chitungwiza mayor wants to buy service car

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Trio steals gun from CIO operative

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

UK care firm charged workers from Africa thousands more than cost of visa

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

'23 years of sanctions embolden Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Call to scrap import duty, VAT on condoms

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

7 000 ex-Zipra members, identifies 100 properties

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

'Limit exposure to cellphones, TVs'

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Fastjet launches 'Amazing Zimbabwe' campaign

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe makes ECD compulsory

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Fear grips rural and peri-urban areas in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 982 Views

Blue train is doomed

11 hrs ago | 759 Views

Zimbabwe leaders are from Mars!

11 hrs ago | 289 Views

Zanu PF is evicting resettled blacks, Operation Mavhotera Papi mark 2023 in all but name

11 hrs ago | 640 Views

Chamisa's Blue Movement another empty promise in the Zimbabwean sea of political chaos

11 hrs ago | 447 Views

Plumtree woman flees naked from violent boyfriend

11 hrs ago | 763 Views

Woman's bid to save marriage leads to false rape charge

11 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zanu-PF linked prophets fight for dominance

12 hrs ago | 211 Views

Wicknell wants to be a billionaire

12 hrs ago | 211 Views

'Ghost' sparks chaos at primary school

12 hrs ago | 287 Views

Woman kills hubby's lover

12 hrs ago | 263 Views

Adulterous affair leads to senior cop's demotion

12 hrs ago | 366 Views

Chivayo to gift Dj Levels a US$25,000 Benz

12 hrs ago | 211 Views

Zanu-PF clerics in nasty fallout

13 hrs ago | 388 Views

US observer mission issues damning report on Zimbabwe polls

13 hrs ago | 393 Views

'CCC MPs cannot switch parties and run again,' argues Jonathan Moyo

14 hrs ago | 471 Views

Has Chamisa led Zimbabwe's opposition astray?

14 hrs ago | 532 Views

South Africans stage demonstration against school teaching Shona language

14 hrs ago | 939 Views

Businessman demands resignation of Chief Justice Malaba

14 hrs ago | 432 Views

Zanu-PF prepares for DCC elections

14 hrs ago | 147 Views

ZANU PF official jailed for stealing

16 hrs ago | 698 Views

Trio steal Mnangagwa's fish

16 hrs ago | 774 Views

Gatekeepers in Ministry of Sports and Arts stiffle growth and innovation

18 hrs ago | 397 Views

Knight Frank creates cholera super spreader time bomb in Bulawayo's Pioneer House

18 hrs ago | 711 Views

Uproar as Zimbabweans demand Starlink high speed internet service

21 hrs ago | 2376 Views

Chamisa allies stole funds for elections, claims Hwende

13 Feb 2024 at 04:49hrs | 2612 Views

Cholera kills 454 in Zimbabwe

13 Feb 2024 at 04:49hrs | 310 Views

Women in court for assaulting 'husband snatcher' in viral video

13 Feb 2024 at 04:48hrs | 996 Views

Chivayo tells Zimbabweans not tell him how to spend his money

13 Feb 2024 at 04:47hrs | 1031 Views

Zimbabwe electoral dispute backfiring

13 Feb 2024 at 04:47hrs | 2695 Views

War vets fire salvo at Mutsvangwa

13 Feb 2024 at 04:46hrs | 2611 Views