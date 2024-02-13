Businessman honours scribe

News / National

by Christine Zvironzo

Mvurwi businessman Prince "Priveve" Chipenda has organized a braai party at his Mzansi lounge venue in Mvurwi in honour of the good work being done by prominent freelance journalist Simbarashe (Indaba Boss) Sithole.

The party is slated for this Saturday and a number of upcoming artistes have been lined up.Rising Sungura artiste Bigboy Motsi is the guest artiste and he will be supported by various artistes.Speaking to this publication Chipenda said we can only thank Sithole as a community through a party."We appreciate the work being done by our journalist in Mvurwi so we decided to throw a braai party hence we have invited a number of people and musicians, the party is open to everyone," Chipenda said.Mvurwi ward four councillor Thulani "Fire President" Ndlovu weighed in saying the community is ready to appreciate Sithole."As ward four we are ready to appreciate our journalist so we have made contributions for the party everything is in order," he said.Last year in September Guruve hotel proprietor Monica "Mai Mabhena" Chikanda threw a birthday party for Sithole which attracted hundreds of people and nine musicians Jah Lemmy was the guest artiste.