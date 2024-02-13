Latest News Editor's Choice


Somalians with fake travelling documents nabbed at Vic Falls International Airport

by Peter Matuka
3 hrs ago | Views
Police in Victoria Falls arrested two accused Somalian nationals at the Victoria Falls International Airport on Sunday for allegedly forging travelling documents.

The duo, Hassan Muhidin Mohamud (31) and Abdulahi Hassani Ali  (28) are assisting police with investigations.

According to the police statement on February 11, they received a tip-off and deployed officers at  Victoria Falls International Airport to arrest the suspects who were on board in the Ethiopian airways were in possession of fake passports.

Upon arrival of the Airways at Victoria Falls International Airport, police obtained a passenger manifesto and confirmed the  list.

After having been cleared by immigration officials, the police officers introduced themselves to the suspects and took them to the Airport police before interviewing them.

Police found out that the two accused persons were in possession of double passports Somalian passports and Kenyan passports in possession respectively which were suspected to be fake.

Further findings revealed that, the two accused persons had their Somalian passports stamped when they left Somalia on February 10.

When they landed in Victoria Falls they produced their Kenyan passports and got them stamped. The Kenyan passports stamps from Addis Ababa and the Somalian passports.



Source - Byo24News

