How the mighty have fallen: Billiat set to join Dembare

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat is set to join Zimbabwean Premier League side Dynamos FC.Billiat, 33, has been without a team since leaving Kaizer Chiefs after his contract expired at the end of last season.He spent 13 years in the South African top flight, playing for Ajax Cape Town - now known as Cape Town Spurs - Chiefs and Sundowns.The former Caps United man won seven trophies in Mzansi, all with Sundowns, including the CAF Champions League and CAF Super Cup.According to Zimbabwean commercial radio station Star FM Billiat is edging closer on joining Dynamos FC, who have earmarked the number 15 shirt for him.The Harare-based side finished third last season with 57 points in 34 games, just one point behind second-placed Manica Diamonds and 11 behind champions Ngezi Platinum.Dynamos are aiming to finalize the deal before facing the defending champions in the Castle Challenge Cup on 24 February.