Bev take centre stage in Beitbridge

News / National

by Staff reporter

BEV and her dance ensemble, the Sexy Angels, are gearing up to captivate audiences at Pagomba Cafe in Beitbridge this Friday.Fresh from hosting the likes of Baba Harare and Enzo Ishall, Pagomba Cafe is set to make history by featuring Bev and the Sexy Angels as the first female act since the venue's recent reopening.Tapiwa ‘Gandz' Gandiwa, the proprietor of Pagomba Cafe, said the show is a must-not-miss."This Friday, we're unleashing the excitement with Bev and the Sexy Angels, renowned for their mesmerising performances that leave audiences spellbound. This event signifies our dedication to revitalising the nightlife scene in Beitbridge and contributing to the local economy's 24/7 vitality," he said.