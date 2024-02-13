Debt collector kills man who failed to pay

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE in Matabeleland North Province are hunting for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a village mate to death on Friday.Kwanele Moyo (36) accosted Casper Dube Moyo at Sembeule Business Centre, Gwelutshena, on 9 February at around 6 pm and demanded to know why he had not cleared money owing to his two younger brothers.Moyo uttered obscenities at Dube who picked a log and struck him once on the back.In response, the suspect produced a knife from his pocket and stabbed the now-deceased person once in the chest and he died on the spot.Moyo ran into one of the shops while a witness gave chase to apprehend him.The suspect came out of the shop and charged towards the informant before stabbing him once in the back and returning to the shop.The informant filed a report at ZRP Mateme Base under Gwelutshena Police station where the Police attended the scene and took the body of the now-deceased Dube to Nkayi District Hospital awaiting post-mortem at UBH hospital in Bulawayo. The informant was referred to Mateme Clinic where he was treated and discharged in a stable condition. Police investigations are underway. Matabeleland North Province Police Spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed receiving a report of murder.