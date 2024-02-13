Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Debt collector kills man who failed to pay

by Staff reporter
48 mins ago | Views
POLICE in Matabeleland North Province are hunting for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a village mate to death on Friday.

Kwanele Moyo (36) accosted Casper Dube Moyo at Sembeule Business Centre, Gwelutshena, on 9 February at around 6 pm and demanded to know why he had not cleared money owing to his two younger brothers.

Moyo uttered obscenities at Dube who picked a log and struck him once on the back.

In response, the suspect produced a knife from his pocket and stabbed the now-deceased person once in the chest and he died on the spot.

Moyo ran into one of the shops while a witness gave chase to apprehend him.

The suspect came out of the shop and charged towards the informant before stabbing him once in the back and returning to the shop.

The informant filed a report at ZRP Mateme Base under Gwelutshena Police station where the Police attended the scene and took the body of the now-deceased Dube to Nkayi District Hospital awaiting post-mortem at UBH hospital in Bulawayo. The informant was referred to Mateme Clinic where he was treated and discharged in a stable condition. Police investigations are underway. Matabeleland North Province Police Spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed receiving a report of murder.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Murder, #Debt, #Collector

Comments

House for sale


Must Read

Withdraw Zimdollar from circulation

18 mins ago | 13 Views

Outcry over inhumane evictions

18 mins ago | 7 Views

Bev take centre stage in Beitbridge

49 mins ago | 30 Views

How the mighty have fallen: Billiat set to join Dembare

5 hrs ago | 709 Views

Somalians with fake travelling documents nabbed at Vic Falls International Airport

6 hrs ago | 341 Views

Businessman honours scribe

6 hrs ago | 487 Views

'Sikhala soiled Zimbabwe police image'

15 hrs ago | 3345 Views

South Africa launches bid to recapture Zimbabwean prison escapee

15 hrs ago | 1489 Views

UFC star Themba Gorimbo blasts Kirsty Coventry

15 hrs ago | 1320 Views

Zimbabwe central bank accumulates almost a ton of gold reserves

15 hrs ago | 980 Views

More people in Zimbabwe could require emergency food aid

15 hrs ago | 304 Views

Chamisa employing machiavellian politics to gauge his support

15 hrs ago | 2127 Views

Kasukuwere speaks against evictions

15 hrs ago | 1812 Views

TelOne sharpen strike force

15 hrs ago | 203 Views

Zacc taken to court over impounded truck

15 hrs ago | 456 Views

'Recall law aiding death of democracy'

15 hrs ago | 279 Views

Ex-Chitungwiza mayor wants to buy service car

15 hrs ago | 332 Views

Trio steals gun from CIO operative

15 hrs ago | 539 Views

UK care firm charged workers from Africa thousands more than cost of visa

15 hrs ago | 649 Views

'23 years of sanctions embolden Zimbabwe'

15 hrs ago | 144 Views

Call to scrap import duty, VAT on condoms

15 hrs ago | 76 Views

7 000 ex-Zipra members, identifies 100 properties

15 hrs ago | 623 Views

'Limit exposure to cellphones, TVs'

15 hrs ago | 375 Views

Fastjet launches 'Amazing Zimbabwe' campaign

15 hrs ago | 256 Views

Zimbabwe makes ECD compulsory

15 hrs ago | 439 Views

Fear grips rural and peri-urban areas in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 1703 Views

Blue train is doomed

13 Feb 2024 at 19:21hrs | 1102 Views

Zimbabwe leaders are from Mars!

13 Feb 2024 at 19:19hrs | 434 Views

Zanu PF is evicting resettled blacks, Operation Mavhotera Papi mark 2023 in all but name

13 Feb 2024 at 19:17hrs | 1084 Views

Chamisa's Blue Movement another empty promise in the Zimbabwean sea of political chaos

13 Feb 2024 at 19:10hrs | 744 Views

Plumtree woman flees naked from violent boyfriend

13 Feb 2024 at 19:04hrs | 1148 Views

Woman's bid to save marriage leads to false rape charge

13 Feb 2024 at 19:01hrs | 906 Views

Zanu-PF linked prophets fight for dominance

13 Feb 2024 at 18:27hrs | 303 Views

Wicknell wants to be a billionaire

13 Feb 2024 at 18:25hrs | 318 Views

'Ghost' sparks chaos at primary school

13 Feb 2024 at 18:25hrs | 503 Views

Woman kills hubby's lover

13 Feb 2024 at 18:24hrs | 421 Views

Adulterous affair leads to senior cop's demotion

13 Feb 2024 at 18:24hrs | 602 Views

Chivayo to gift Dj Levels a US$25,000 Benz

13 Feb 2024 at 18:19hrs | 396 Views

Zanu-PF clerics in nasty fallout

13 Feb 2024 at 16:55hrs | 476 Views

US observer mission issues damning report on Zimbabwe polls

13 Feb 2024 at 16:54hrs | 494 Views

'CCC MPs cannot switch parties and run again,' argues Jonathan Moyo

13 Feb 2024 at 16:24hrs | 581 Views

Has Chamisa led Zimbabwe's opposition astray?

13 Feb 2024 at 16:20hrs | 898 Views

South Africans stage demonstration against school teaching Shona language

13 Feb 2024 at 16:12hrs | 1184 Views

Businessman demands resignation of Chief Justice Malaba

13 Feb 2024 at 16:10hrs | 535 Views

Zanu-PF prepares for DCC elections

13 Feb 2024 at 16:07hrs | 199 Views

ZANU PF official jailed for stealing

13 Feb 2024 at 13:55hrs | 810 Views

Trio steal Mnangagwa's fish

13 Feb 2024 at 13:51hrs | 914 Views

Gatekeepers in Ministry of Sports and Arts stiffle growth and innovation

13 Feb 2024 at 12:43hrs | 578 Views

Knight Frank creates cholera super spreader time bomb in Bulawayo's Pioneer House

13 Feb 2024 at 12:07hrs | 829 Views