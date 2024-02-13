Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Outcry over inhumane evictions

by Staff reporter
8 secs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has been criticised for carrying out inhumane mass evictions in Masvingo and Chiredzi, among other areas, leaving families homeless.

The latest wave of farm evictions targeting land reform beneficiaries that began in Masvingo are now spreading across the country.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently warned local and urban councils that all agricultural land belongs to his office.

Ibhetshu LikaZulu secretary-general, Mbuso Fuzwayo, said they received distress calls from victims in Masvingo.

"Thousands of Zimbabwean sons and daughters have been left homeless and their investments, fruits of their toil and sweat in this difficult economy, have been destroyed," Fuzwayo said.

"This is very much disturbing, these are indigenous black Zimbabweans, that either themselves or their parents fought for the land and clearly understood that the liberation struggle was about the land, now they are being dispossessed by a black government suspected to be accommodating foreign interest and their cronies commonly referred to as chefs."

He said every Zimbabwean has the right to shelter as he rallied Zimbabweans to unite against the unjust evictions.

"Our people are betrayed. It is time that the masses must realise that none but themselves will liberate themselves, that the basic tenet of the political struggle was justice," he said.

A human rights advocate Effie Ncube said the government should provide alternative accommodation to the victims.

"It's high time this is stopped and the rule of law is enforced. Where necessary to do evictions, it must be done through court orders and the rights of those to be evicted must be assured under all circumstances," Ncube said.

"Alternative accommodation should be arranged before eviction and no one should be left stranded under the elements of punishing weather conditions. We do not want to see another Murambatsvina."

Outspoken Zipra war veteran Max Mkandla said the evictions were a tacit admission of the illegalities surrounding the land reform programme.

"When these people invaded the land, they grabbed it without any documentation and this was because of the previous government led by late Robert Mugabe," Mnkandla said.

"This is the second republic and it is trying to correct what was done wrongly. As a result I stand with the government and support its effort to put everything in a proper manner. There was no point in grabbing the farms," he said.

Zapu Bulawayo provincial secretary Vivian Siziba echoed similar sentiments.

"The land reform saw the emergency of land barons all over the show. Land barons and self-styled village heads solicited for bribes from land seekers who willingly parted with their hard-earned cash to be resettled illegally leading to overcrowding in those areas," Siziba said.

Source - newsday

Comments

House for sale


Must Read

Debt collector kills man who failed to pay

30 mins ago | 14 Views

Bev take centre stage in Beitbridge

30 mins ago | 6 Views

How the mighty have fallen: Billiat set to join Dembare

5 hrs ago | 657 Views

Somalians with fake travelling documents nabbed at Vic Falls International Airport

5 hrs ago | 326 Views

Businessman honours scribe

6 hrs ago | 474 Views

'Sikhala soiled Zimbabwe police image'

15 hrs ago | 3312 Views

South Africa launches bid to recapture Zimbabwean prison escapee

15 hrs ago | 1473 Views

UFC star Themba Gorimbo blasts Kirsty Coventry

15 hrs ago | 1312 Views

Zimbabwe central bank accumulates almost a ton of gold reserves

15 hrs ago | 975 Views

More people in Zimbabwe could require emergency food aid

15 hrs ago | 302 Views

Chamisa employing machiavellian politics to gauge his support

15 hrs ago | 2103 Views

Kasukuwere speaks against evictions

15 hrs ago | 1806 Views

TelOne sharpen strike force

15 hrs ago | 203 Views

Zacc taken to court over impounded truck

15 hrs ago | 453 Views

'Recall law aiding death of democracy'

15 hrs ago | 279 Views

Ex-Chitungwiza mayor wants to buy service car

15 hrs ago | 330 Views

Trio steals gun from CIO operative

15 hrs ago | 534 Views

UK care firm charged workers from Africa thousands more than cost of visa

15 hrs ago | 646 Views

'23 years of sanctions embolden Zimbabwe'

15 hrs ago | 144 Views

Call to scrap import duty, VAT on condoms

15 hrs ago | 76 Views

7 000 ex-Zipra members, identifies 100 properties

15 hrs ago | 620 Views

'Limit exposure to cellphones, TVs'

15 hrs ago | 372 Views

Fastjet launches 'Amazing Zimbabwe' campaign

15 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zimbabwe makes ECD compulsory

15 hrs ago | 436 Views

Fear grips rural and peri-urban areas in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 1701 Views

Blue train is doomed

13 Feb 2024 at 19:21hrs | 1099 Views

Zimbabwe leaders are from Mars!

13 Feb 2024 at 19:19hrs | 434 Views

Zanu PF is evicting resettled blacks, Operation Mavhotera Papi mark 2023 in all but name

13 Feb 2024 at 19:17hrs | 1075 Views

Chamisa's Blue Movement another empty promise in the Zimbabwean sea of political chaos

13 Feb 2024 at 19:10hrs | 742 Views

Plumtree woman flees naked from violent boyfriend

13 Feb 2024 at 19:04hrs | 1144 Views

Woman's bid to save marriage leads to false rape charge

13 Feb 2024 at 19:01hrs | 903 Views

Zanu-PF linked prophets fight for dominance

13 Feb 2024 at 18:27hrs | 303 Views

Wicknell wants to be a billionaire

13 Feb 2024 at 18:25hrs | 318 Views

'Ghost' sparks chaos at primary school

13 Feb 2024 at 18:25hrs | 503 Views

Woman kills hubby's lover

13 Feb 2024 at 18:24hrs | 420 Views

Adulterous affair leads to senior cop's demotion

13 Feb 2024 at 18:24hrs | 600 Views

Chivayo to gift Dj Levels a US$25,000 Benz

13 Feb 2024 at 18:19hrs | 395 Views

Zanu-PF clerics in nasty fallout

13 Feb 2024 at 16:55hrs | 476 Views

US observer mission issues damning report on Zimbabwe polls

13 Feb 2024 at 16:54hrs | 494 Views

'CCC MPs cannot switch parties and run again,' argues Jonathan Moyo

13 Feb 2024 at 16:24hrs | 578 Views

Has Chamisa led Zimbabwe's opposition astray?

13 Feb 2024 at 16:20hrs | 896 Views

South Africans stage demonstration against school teaching Shona language

13 Feb 2024 at 16:12hrs | 1181 Views

Businessman demands resignation of Chief Justice Malaba

13 Feb 2024 at 16:10hrs | 535 Views

Zanu-PF prepares for DCC elections

13 Feb 2024 at 16:07hrs | 199 Views

ZANU PF official jailed for stealing

13 Feb 2024 at 13:55hrs | 810 Views

Trio steal Mnangagwa's fish

13 Feb 2024 at 13:51hrs | 914 Views

Gatekeepers in Ministry of Sports and Arts stiffle growth and innovation

13 Feb 2024 at 12:43hrs | 576 Views

Knight Frank creates cholera super spreader time bomb in Bulawayo's Pioneer House

13 Feb 2024 at 12:07hrs | 828 Views

Uproar as Zimbabweans demand Starlink high speed internet service

13 Feb 2024 at 08:55hrs | 2557 Views