Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Japan targets rice production in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
15 Feb 2024 at 10:02hrs | Views
Almost all rice in Zimbabwe is imported, the one grain where local production is trivial, but that could be changing with new varieties and now Japan will be sending experts to Zimbabwe for the joint local production of the New Rice for Africa (NERICA), Japanese Ambassador Yamanaka Shinichi said yesterday.

He was speaking after paying a courtesy call on Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga at his offices in Harare.

Nerica has been developed through crossing African rice species that are resistant to disease and drought and the Asian rice species with its high yield potential. Production of this type of rice has been successful in West Africa and according to the Africa Rice Centre it has lifted eight million people out of poverty and food insecurity.

Japaneese ambassador meets VP Chiwenga

The Japanese interest in doing business in Zimbabwe comes as Government is pulling all stops to guarantee national food security as well as to bolster agriculture's contribution to the economy. Zimbabwe is now self-sufficient in the other grains: maize, wheat and the traditional grains, and farmers meet the local demand for barley. But rice has always been an exception.

The Japanese are also expanding cooperation in local infrastructure development and will be implementing the previously committed project to improve the road in Chirundu.

Speaking after his meeting with Dr Chiwenga, Ambassador Shinichi said the Vice President was also keen on cooperation in information and communication technology as well as improved trade between the two countries.

"The Honourable Vice President mentioned the importance of economic cooperation in order to strengthen the relationship between Zimbabwe and Japan," said Ambassador Shinichi.

"Also, he mentioned some specific areas he is expecting cooperation from Japan such as infrastructure development, agriculture, ICT and also trade cooperation.

"So, I explained what we are preparing. The area of infrastructure, now we are preparing the road implementation project in the Chirundu area which is the extension of our past cooperation.

"Also, I explained the cooperation for rice production, which is the production of the Nerica, which is the special rice, the mixture of the Asian rice and the African rice and it could be very productive and strong for disease and drought.

"For Nerica, we are now going to cooperate, including dispatching Japanese experts here," said Ambassador Shinichi. Already Japanese research workers have visited Zimbabwe and noted that the hybrid variety could be grown here.

The Japanese Government previously assisted in the rebuilding of the Makuti-Chirundu highway as it crosses the main escarpment.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Rice, #Japan, #Production

Comments

Plumtree for sale

Flat for sale


Must Read

Gospel artists pen tribute songs for late Mother General Mabhiza

6 hrs ago | 153 Views

Reprieve for Masvingo illegal settlers

8 hrs ago | 323 Views

Diasporan intervenes in Mzilikazi water crisis

8 hrs ago | 344 Views

Man assaults nephew, locks him in freezer

8 hrs ago | 314 Views

'Welshman Ncube, Biti have now become merchants of chaos'

9 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Zimbabwe to register political parties

11 hrs ago | 1438 Views

Biti, Ncube, Kore named CCC co-leaders

11 hrs ago | 1275 Views

King Shaddy keeps his fingers crossed over 'Machira Chete'

14 hrs ago | 381 Views

Charamba, Jah Signal dispute sparks a debate

14 hrs ago | 216 Views

Jah Signal apologises to Charambas

17 hrs ago | 669 Views

4 women jailed 9 months for assaulting 'hubby snatcher'

17 hrs ago | 527 Views

Zimbabwe declares polio outbreak, rolling out vaccination program

17 hrs ago | 242 Views

Ex-minister's wife in fuel scandal

17 hrs ago | 751 Views

BCC orders vendors to vacate 5th Avenue by tomorrow

17 hrs ago | 382 Views

Chivayo says he can't help everybody

17 hrs ago | 621 Views

Caps United join Billiat race

17 hrs ago | 363 Views

Businessman threatens to shoot client

16 Feb 2024 at 18:59hrs | 1390 Views

Hospital worker commits suicide

16 Feb 2024 at 18:58hrs | 2059 Views

Government to construct more small earth dams

16 Feb 2024 at 17:17hrs | 454 Views

Sikhala acquitted

16 Feb 2024 at 15:37hrs | 1448 Views

ZNA Colonel hits employee with hammer in salary dispute

16 Feb 2024 at 15:26hrs | 2396 Views

Rats eat man's savings

16 Feb 2024 at 15:25hrs | 1769 Views

Bosso executive members 'no longer feel safe'

16 Feb 2024 at 15:24hrs | 780 Views

Family dumps decomposing corpse at killer's home, demands 55 head of cattle before burial

16 Feb 2024 at 15:24hrs | 1241 Views

4 children suffocate to death during child play

16 Feb 2024 at 15:23hrs | 518 Views

Man appears in court for killing rival suitor

16 Feb 2024 at 15:23hrs | 384 Views

Mnangagwa flies to Ethiopia

16 Feb 2024 at 15:23hrs | 201 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation rate at 747%'

16 Feb 2024 at 15:22hrs | 172 Views

IMF trashes Zimbabwe inflation statistics

16 Feb 2024 at 15:22hrs | 442 Views

Mount Pleasant and Harare East constituencies declared vacabt

16 Feb 2024 at 15:07hrs | 420 Views

Zimbabwe army investigates Generals over corruption

16 Feb 2024 at 15:05hrs | 678 Views

US$15m State House works bill stuns govt

16 Feb 2024 at 14:57hrs | 969 Views

Business Scaling: When is the right time?

16 Feb 2024 at 09:34hrs | 240 Views

Unrepentant fake Prophet swindles US$11k, recruits more criminals

16 Feb 2024 at 09:26hrs | 1204 Views

Manica Diamonds joins the race for Khama Billiat's signature

16 Feb 2024 at 08:06hrs | 1299 Views

US election observers urge revamp of Zimbabwe's recall process

16 Feb 2024 at 07:47hrs | 1157 Views

Zimbabwe govt pledges urban water systems overhaul

16 Feb 2024 at 07:46hrs | 263 Views

CCC appoints lawmakers to key Parliamentary positions

16 Feb 2024 at 07:43hrs | 2057 Views

Chamisa slams Zimbabwe govt's currency board plan

16 Feb 2024 at 07:42hrs | 1321 Views

Harare-Chirundu highway upgrade triggers job rush

16 Feb 2024 at 07:41hrs | 1278 Views

Jah Signal, Charambas clash over copyright claim - YouTube pulls down track

16 Feb 2024 at 05:07hrs | 945 Views

Zimbabwe govt will not allow lawlessness

16 Feb 2024 at 05:02hrs | 1059 Views

Zimbabwe govt workers starving

16 Feb 2024 at 05:02hrs | 1063 Views

Chamisa's dictatorial leadership style spotlighted

16 Feb 2024 at 05:01hrs | 818 Views

Ruling on Biti assault case deferred to next week

16 Feb 2024 at 05:01hrs | 96 Views

Man up for US$45,000 fraud

16 Feb 2024 at 05:00hrs | 528 Views

Zimbabwe battles to contain cholera

16 Feb 2024 at 05:00hrs | 178 Views

Minister grilled over late payment of farmers

16 Feb 2024 at 05:00hrs | 314 Views

Woman fakes rape to save marriage

16 Feb 2024 at 04:59hrs | 1107 Views

Headmaster fingered in students demo

16 Feb 2024 at 04:59hrs | 689 Views