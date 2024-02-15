NetOne takes legal action against overpricing of sim cards

News / National

by Staff reporter

STATE-OWNED telecommunications operator, NetOne has said it will take legal action against partners and individuals who are selling the mobile network provider's for more than US$1 or Zimbabwe Dollar equivalent.In a press release, NetOne condemned the practice."NetOne Cellular Pvt Ltd is deeply concerned about the actions of certain channel partners and individuals selling NetOne SIM cards at exorbitant prices exceeding US$1 or the equivalent in ZWL."We wish to strongly condemn such practices and we would like to emphasise our commitment to provide affordable telecommunications services to all," reads the statement."We would like to assure the public that NetOne is implementing enhanced monitoring measures to identify and take legal action against individuals involved in the illicit sale of NetOne SIM cards."NetOne encouraged members of the public to purchase NetOne SIM cards directly from NetOne shops or authorised dealers and to report any instances of such practices through their customer service helpline 123, social media handles, or to the appropriate authorities.Meanwhile, NetOne has said in compliance with the Finance Bill No. 2 of 2023 announced by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA), NetOne is calling on all individuals or corporates interested in selling NetOne products to submit VAT certificates, Tax Clearance Certificates, CR6, and CR14, Shop license, three passport-size photos, four fingerprint forms, and three months bank statement.