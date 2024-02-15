Man kills his grandmother and cutting off her breast

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 30-YEAR-OLD man from Gokwe is on the run after allegedly fatally striking his grandmother (82) with a hoe handle before cutting off her left breast.The suspect was in 2016 charged with murder and committed to Mlondolozi prison and was released last year in November.Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the murder."I confirm a murder case which happened in Magama Village under Chief Nemangwe, Gokwe on Tuesday at about 9 AM," he said.Insp Mahoko said gogo Zvierengwi Manyeredzi (82) died following an attack by her grandson Farai Mahwindi who is believed to be mentally challenged."On the day in question at about 9 AM, Phibeon Mahwindi (65) who is the father to the suspect and son to the now deceased left home to the fields whilst the mother Catherine Manyeredzi (58) went to the garden leaving the now deceased and the suspect at home," he said.Insp Mahoko said Catherine returned to the homestead and found her mother-in-law's lifeless body in the kitchen hut."She examined the body and observed an open wound on the head. She alerted other villagers who made a search and discovered Farai's spoor which trailed from the kitchen where the body was into the bush. This gave them the suspicion that he could be the one who attacked his grandmother," he said.Insp Mahoko said the police examined the body and found a deep cut on the back of the head and that the left breast was completely removed."A blood-stained hoe handle was found beside the body. The body was removed to Gokwe South District Hospital. The suspect is still at large," he said.Insp Mahoko said during investigations the father revealed that his son murdered someone in 2016 but he was found to be mentally challenged and was committed to Mlondolozi Psychiatric Unit where he was discharged in November last year.