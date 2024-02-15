2024 PSL fixtures out, Bosso, Dembare meet in Week 1

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE much awaited Castle Lager Premier Soccer League fixtures for the 2024 season have been released amid revelations that the game between traditional local football giants Highlanders and Dynamos will take place on Week One at Barbourfields Stadium.According to a fixtures schedule released today by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) spokesperson Kudzai Bare after the potentially exciting tie at Emagumeni, Bosso will engage in a derby tie against Bulawayo Chiefs while DeMbare play host to Hwange.Former league champions Chicken Inn will open their season with an away game against CAPS United who boast of seasoned players.Bosso will have a tricky second half of the season that will see them travel to face Dynamos, FC Platinum, CAPS United and Hwange among other teamsMore to follow...