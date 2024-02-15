BCC petitioned over scant social amenities

News / National

APPROXIMATELY 100 residents, led by the Diplomatic Intelligence Movement Party (DIMP) from Selbourne Park, have petitioned the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) over lack of critical facilities such as shops in their area.After Selbourne Park residents wrote to the director of housing and community services as far back as August 2022 seeking transparency on issues of housing standards and service delivery in the suburb, but receiving no response, DIMP founder Ashely Zhou told Southern Eye yesterday that he decided to embark on a door-to-door campaign on the issue."I began a door-to-door programme and my petition was signed by more than a 100 residents. When will BCC build a state-of-the-art recreational facility since Khumalo has Ascot shopping centre, Bradfield has Bradfield shopping centre and Hillside has a shopping centre?" he rhetorically asked."The only shop that we have is Fazak, but Fazak is not a shopping centre, it's a departmental store and due to religious beliefs, some goods are not sold there. The shop is selling its goods at exorbitant prices because there is no competition."Zhou said their demands included the issue of potholes along Cecil Avenue, which are damaging vehicles."When will BCC allocate land for the building of a police station which meets Selbourne infrastructure standards, instead of the base near National University of Science and Technology which is not commensurate with the area's surrounding infrastructure?"On culture, the Constitution says all institutions and agencies of government at every level must take measures, including affirmative action programmes to ensure that the youths, are afforded opportunities for employment and other avenues of economic empowerment," he said.Contacted for comment, Bulawayo mayor David Coltart said he was not apprised of the complaints raised before he assumed office.