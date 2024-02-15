Miner stoned to death over gold

News / National

by Staff reporter

FOUR illegal gold miners from Hope Fountain have been arrested for allegedly stoning their workmate to death and throwing his body into a mineshaft.Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed yesterday the arrest of Wellington Phiri (18), Makhosi Mthethwa (27), Mlungisi Moyo (34) and Melusi Nkomo (19).He said the four had a misunderstanding with Nkosinathi Ngoma over gold ore at Fools Mine, which resulted in the fatal attack.The matter was reported to the police, leading to their arrest on Monday this week."On February 12 at 11pm, Ngoma and the accused were engaged in illegal mining at Fools Mine in Hope Fountain, Bulawayo," Ncube said ."A misunderstanding over gold ore ensued between them, resulting in the accused attacking Ngoma with stones and throwing him into the mineshaft."It is not clear whether the now deceased was already dead or alive before he was thrown into the mineshaft."He said a mine rescue team entered the water-logged mineshaft and observed bloodstains on the deceased's clothes.The police spokesperson urged the public not to use violence to settle disputes and to desist from illegal mining to avoid unnecessary loss of lives.