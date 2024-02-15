Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

IMF tells Zimbabwe to deal with Zimdollar issue

by Staff reporter
15 Feb 2024 at 10:05hrs | Views
THE International Monetary Fund (IMF) has implored the government to remove the 10% trading margin on domestic transactions, saying the policy was causing exchange restrictions and distortions.

Speaking to the Press in Harare yesterday, the IMF staff team led by Wojciech Maliszewski asked the government and Treasury to focus on addressing the currency issue to restore macroeconomic stability.

"We have been extremely concerned about the exchange rate depreciation which began in December and then began to become rapid which led to the substantial increase in prices of basic commodities in Zimbabwe dollar (terms)," Maliszewski said.

"The thing that needs to be addressed is the exchange rate distortions. There are some restrictions like the 10% incentive margin forex trading. There is a pricing cap of 10% on the official exchange rate which we see as an exchange rate distortion.

"There is a need for the government and Treasury to focus on addressing the currency issues to restore macroeconomic stability."

He added: "Some steps need to be taken to make sure of foreign exchange liberalisation for example the removal of the 10% marginal cap on the exchange pricing concerning the official exchange rate. Some steps need to be taken to make sure that there is a new monetary and exchange rate framework that promotes the goal of macroeconomic stability."

Maliszewski emphasised the IMF team's eagerness to help the country to achieve macroeconomic stability.

"This mission is a combined mission at the beginning of our staff-monitored programme. The programme is not our programme, but it's the programme of the authorities of Zimbabwe as it works towards stabilising the macroeconomy," he said.

"We are just advisors in this programme. We will be as helpful as possible in advising the government to restore macroeconomic stability which we consider as a very important factor of a robust economy."

He said resources were needed to facilitate the transfer of some of Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) obligations to Treasury, and not trigger inflation further.

"The key findings of the economic development side and in terms of policies we discussed with the Finance ministry and the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe is to restore currency stability. To this end, we discussed the recent transfer of the RBZ obligation to scale its operations to the Treasury," he said.

"We also discussed steps towards liberalising the forex exchange rate market and the potential changes in the exchange rate and monetary policy. At this point, there is a need to make sure that there are enough resources to cover these obligations and make sure that they do not cause any additional inflation."

He said RBZ needed to stick to its mandate and be transparent in its operations to successfully tie down the economy and price stability.

"Another issue that we noted is that the RBZ needs to stick to its obligations and its core function and mandate to maintain price stability and economic stability. We need to make sure that this is the case by making sure that all operations are transparent," he said.

"Another thing is that we need to make sure that the new policies that may be put in place are embedded in the law. There is a need to discuss whether the RBZ Act needs to be changed.

"The governor rightly mentioned that its credibility cannot be legislated and I fully agree with it. I hope these changes will help to instil more confidence in the policy programme and to make sure that this stability will be restored."

The IMF team was in Zimbabwe to discuss the authorities' request for a staff-monitored programme and commence 2024 Article IV consultation.

Source - newsday
More on: #IMF, #RBZ, #Zimdollar

Comments

Flat for sale

Plumtree for sale


Must Read

Gospel artists pen tribute songs for late Mother General Mabhiza

5 hrs ago | 142 Views

Reprieve for Masvingo illegal settlers

7 hrs ago | 316 Views

Diasporan intervenes in Mzilikazi water crisis

7 hrs ago | 334 Views

Man assaults nephew, locks him in freezer

7 hrs ago | 304 Views

'Welshman Ncube, Biti have now become merchants of chaos'

9 hrs ago | 1332 Views

Zimbabwe to register political parties

10 hrs ago | 1416 Views

Biti, Ncube, Kore named CCC co-leaders

11 hrs ago | 1265 Views

King Shaddy keeps his fingers crossed over 'Machira Chete'

13 hrs ago | 380 Views

Charamba, Jah Signal dispute sparks a debate

14 hrs ago | 215 Views

Jah Signal apologises to Charambas

17 hrs ago | 667 Views

4 women jailed 9 months for assaulting 'hubby snatcher'

17 hrs ago | 526 Views

Zimbabwe declares polio outbreak, rolling out vaccination program

17 hrs ago | 238 Views

Ex-minister's wife in fuel scandal

17 hrs ago | 745 Views

BCC orders vendors to vacate 5th Avenue by tomorrow

17 hrs ago | 381 Views

Chivayo says he can't help everybody

17 hrs ago | 620 Views

Caps United join Billiat race

17 hrs ago | 361 Views

Businessman threatens to shoot client

16 Feb 2024 at 18:59hrs | 1390 Views

Hospital worker commits suicide

16 Feb 2024 at 18:58hrs | 2056 Views

Government to construct more small earth dams

16 Feb 2024 at 17:17hrs | 454 Views

Sikhala acquitted

16 Feb 2024 at 15:37hrs | 1448 Views

ZNA Colonel hits employee with hammer in salary dispute

16 Feb 2024 at 15:26hrs | 2395 Views

Rats eat man's savings

16 Feb 2024 at 15:25hrs | 1766 Views

Bosso executive members 'no longer feel safe'

16 Feb 2024 at 15:24hrs | 778 Views

Family dumps decomposing corpse at killer's home, demands 55 head of cattle before burial

16 Feb 2024 at 15:24hrs | 1240 Views

4 children suffocate to death during child play

16 Feb 2024 at 15:23hrs | 518 Views

Man appears in court for killing rival suitor

16 Feb 2024 at 15:23hrs | 382 Views

Mnangagwa flies to Ethiopia

16 Feb 2024 at 15:23hrs | 201 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation rate at 747%'

16 Feb 2024 at 15:22hrs | 172 Views

IMF trashes Zimbabwe inflation statistics

16 Feb 2024 at 15:22hrs | 442 Views

Mount Pleasant and Harare East constituencies declared vacabt

16 Feb 2024 at 15:07hrs | 420 Views

Zimbabwe army investigates Generals over corruption

16 Feb 2024 at 15:05hrs | 675 Views

US$15m State House works bill stuns govt

16 Feb 2024 at 14:57hrs | 969 Views

Business Scaling: When is the right time?

16 Feb 2024 at 09:34hrs | 240 Views

Unrepentant fake Prophet swindles US$11k, recruits more criminals

16 Feb 2024 at 09:26hrs | 1204 Views

Manica Diamonds joins the race for Khama Billiat's signature

16 Feb 2024 at 08:06hrs | 1293 Views

US election observers urge revamp of Zimbabwe's recall process

16 Feb 2024 at 07:47hrs | 1156 Views

Zimbabwe govt pledges urban water systems overhaul

16 Feb 2024 at 07:46hrs | 263 Views

CCC appoints lawmakers to key Parliamentary positions

16 Feb 2024 at 07:43hrs | 2053 Views

Chamisa slams Zimbabwe govt's currency board plan

16 Feb 2024 at 07:42hrs | 1319 Views

Harare-Chirundu highway upgrade triggers job rush

16 Feb 2024 at 07:41hrs | 1276 Views

Jah Signal, Charambas clash over copyright claim - YouTube pulls down track

16 Feb 2024 at 05:07hrs | 945 Views

Zimbabwe govt will not allow lawlessness

16 Feb 2024 at 05:02hrs | 1059 Views

Zimbabwe govt workers starving

16 Feb 2024 at 05:02hrs | 1061 Views

Chamisa's dictatorial leadership style spotlighted

16 Feb 2024 at 05:01hrs | 816 Views

Ruling on Biti assault case deferred to next week

16 Feb 2024 at 05:01hrs | 96 Views

Man up for US$45,000 fraud

16 Feb 2024 at 05:00hrs | 528 Views

Zimbabwe battles to contain cholera

16 Feb 2024 at 05:00hrs | 178 Views

Minister grilled over late payment of farmers

16 Feb 2024 at 05:00hrs | 314 Views

Woman fakes rape to save marriage

16 Feb 2024 at 04:59hrs | 1107 Views

Headmaster fingered in students demo

16 Feb 2024 at 04:59hrs | 689 Views